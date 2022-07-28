Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Arthritis or muscular pain? How to differentiate; know from expert
health

Arthritis or muscular pain? How to differentiate; know from expert

Arthritis can also affect your muscles. Here's how to know if your pain is muscular or arising out of painful and stiff joints.
Even arthritis patients can report muscular pain during rainy season and it's important for them to differentiate between the signs of arthritis pain and muscular pain(Unsplash)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 01:08 PM IST
ByParmita Uniyal, Delhi

Monsoon season not only brings along with it a host of diseases and infections, it also wreaks havoc with your bone and joint health. People with arthritis no wonder report flare-up of their symptoms during rainy season as all that humidity in the environment aggravates inflammation in joints. Another reason that works against your muscular and joint health during monsoon is the constant fluctuation in temperatures which ends up making your joints and muscles stiff and painful. (Also read: How to manage arthritis pain in monsoon season? Expert shares tips)

In all, you can attribute the aches and pains during this season to adverse weather conditions. Studies suggest that humidity and change in weather could lead to muscle weakness, stiffness in muscles and also swelling. While muscular pains can affect any part of the body, arthritis pain has a different pattern and will only affect your joints.

Even arthritis patients can report muscular pain during rainy season and it's important for them to differentiate between the signs of arthritis pain and muscular pain so that they take medications accordingly and get relief sooner.

"Arthritis pain is pain arising from joint problem. It will be associated with stiffness of joint, swelling of joint and gritty feeling on joint movement. Muscular pain is usually away above or below the joint localised to a muscle group, associated with muscle spasm; the joint movement will be pain free and there will be no swelling in joint. Also, arthritis pain increases with putting load on joint or moving it," says Dr Ankit Chawla, Consultant Orthopaedics, Marengo QRG Hospital, Faridabad.

RELATED STORIES

How to know if your body ache is due to arthritis:

- Pain is usually dull aching

- You will have swelling in the affected joint

- The stiffness in your joint will be more in the morning and become dull later in the day

- Multiple joints are involved at same time when the pain is due to arthritis

- You may have gritty feeling on joint movement

- Joint area will be painful to touch

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arthritis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP