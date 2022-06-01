How to manage arthritis pain in monsoon season? Expert shares tips

Joint pain and stiffness over a period of time is known as arthritis. This kind of pain and stiffness worsens with age and requires treatment. One of the early signs of arthritis pain includes morning joint stiffness – the joint pain felt when we wake up in the morning. It also includes swelling of the joints, fever, numbness and chronic fatigue. Arthritis pain depends on seasons as well. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Anant Pandhare, Medical Director – Dr. Hedgewar Hospital, BAVP said, “Rains can bring pain. Owing to the changes in the humidity levels, atmospheric pressure, shift in temperature, and precipitation, people may experience inflammation of one or more joints, causing pain and stiffness. There are different ways to manage joint pain during monsoons.”

Anand Pandhare further noted down a few tips that can help in reducing arthritis pain in the monsoon season; take a look:

Physical activity: The doctor recommended morning walks, stretching the muscles, doing yoga, and other strength training exercises in order to stay physically active.

Hot and cold compress: This helps in alleviating joint pain and discomfort during the rainy season. Applying oil and gently massaging the joint area also helps in boosting circulation.

Diet: it is important to watch the food we are consuming. “Paint your plate with colourful foods. Packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, a mix of different fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and whole-grain products help support a healthy human body. For instance, vitamin E found in foods such as nuts, avocados, green vegetables, seeds, etc. can be beneficial for bones. As an antioxidant, it protects the body from free radicals and helps reduce pain and inflammation,” said Anand Pandhare.

Drink water: Staying hydrated is a very important key to combating joint pain in monsoon season. Drinking water helps in maintaining joint elasticity and reducing pain.

Doctor consultation: In case none of the home remedies work, Anand Pandhare recommended that we should consult the doctor immediately.

