5 anti-inflammatory herbs you must consume every day

Inflammation is our body's way to fight infections and injuries but sometimes it becomes chronic and puts us at risk of autoimmune diseases like arthritis and psoriasis. Eating the wrong foods and leading a sedentary lifestyle are some of the other reasons for chronic inflammation. Drinking too much alcohol, smoking or stress can speed up inflammation. Abdominal pain, fatigue, chest pain, joint pain, fever are some of the symptoms of inflammation. (In pics: Reduce inflammation naturally with these 6 foods)

"Every other patient I consult suffers from gut inflammation either directly (bloating, constipation, IBS, indigestion) or indirectly (PCOS, eczema, psoriasis, thyroid, hormonal disorders, etc). Inflammation is also one of the major causes of auto-immune disorders- RA to Hashimoto," says Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post.

While eating deep-fried, processed and sugary treats can cause inflammation, adding certain foods to your diet can help prevent it.

Dr Bhavsar shares 5 anti-inflammatory spices or herbs that are present in almost every kitchen.

Turmeric: Easy guess, right? We know by now that turmeric contains curcumin which happens to be one of the best natural anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant component. We have been using it since ages for wounds externally and infections internally.

Turmeric(Pixabay)

Black pepper: Best for inflammation in your throat, lungs, gut, muscles, joints and everywhere else. We have been using it for cough and cold, joint pain, anorexia, etc.

Black pepper(Pixabay)

Ginger: Dry ginger is known as Vishwabhesaja (Universal medicine). Bloating, joint pain, menstrual cramps, you name any disease - all you need is a ginger tea and your ailment is gone.

Dry ginger(Shutterstock)

Clove: Beautiful fact about clove is, though it is hot to taste, it is cooling and soothing to stomach. Be it toothache, throat ache, joint ache- clove is always there to your rescue.

Clove

Fenugreek: Methi has been used by Indian folks since centuries for joint pain, constipation, bloating, weight loss, etc. You can even use methi water for steam inhalation as it reduces inflammation in your respiratory passage helping your breath better.

Fenugreek

Here's how you can add these spices to your diet:

You can use turmeric and black pepper in your food, in tea or with honey and lukewarm water.

Ginger: You can add raw ginger to your tea or as powder.

Clove: You can use clove oil externally for pain relief and clove tea to combat internal inflammation.

Methi: Fenugreek or methi can be had as a powder or tea or in cooking.

