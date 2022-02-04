Asim Riaz flexes muscles in animal mode workout, asks fans to 'stay focused'

Asim Riaz is a fitness enthusiast. The actor, when not working for the silver screen, is often spotted in the gym working out in animal mode. Asim believes that there is no shortcut to fitness and the true fitness can only be achieved through hard work and constant dedication. The actor swears by high intensity workout routines and some of them are not for the faint-hearted.

Asim's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of him working out and focusing on building his muscles and staying fit. Asim also keeps sharing the snippets of his workout diaries on his Instagram profile with the intention of motivating his Instagram family to stop being lazy and start taking their workout routine seriously.

Asim believes in staying focused, and hence, he keeps reinstating the same through the hashtag on his post. A day back, Asim shared yet another snippet of his gym diaries on his Instagram profile and it is making us go wow. In the video, Asim can be seen flexing his arm muscle for his fans, all the while working out in animal mode. With weights in his hands, Asim can be seen working out and pumping his muscles. Dressed in a black T-shirt and a pair of black and white gym shorts, Asim can be seen amping up the fitness game. #Stayfocused – he hashtagged his post. Take a look at his workout routine here:

Strength training, as performed by Asim in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in burning mega calories faster and decreasing abdominal fat. It also helps in toning the muscles and leaning the body. Strength training helps in managing the blood sugar levels in the body, thereby contributing to better heart health. It also helps in enhancing the physical strength and lowering the risk of injury.