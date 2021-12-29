Asim Riaz serves perfect fitness inspo for us with animal flow workout

Asim Riaz is setting the bar higher for us, with every picture and video fresh from the gym. The actor is an absolute fitness enthusiast and the snippets of his gym diaries always manage to serve motivation for us to start taking our health seriously. But the workout routine that Asim performs are not for the faint-hearted – from doing weightlifting to flexing his pumped-up muscles for his Instagram family, Asim Riaz is fitness goals for us.

The actor swears by high intensity workouts and hardly ever takes a day off from the gym. Asim is always up for everything fitness and is often spotted in his favourite place doing his favourite thing – in the gym, working out. A day back, Asim shared a short video of himself working out like a beast in the gym and it is making us look too bad.

In the video, Asim Riaz can be seen working on his arm muscles and flexing them for his fans on Instagram. Dressed in a black tee shirt and a white pair of gym shorts, Asim can be seen working out with a belt around his waist. Asim accessorised his gym look with a white cap as well. In the video, he can be seen bringing his arms close to his stomach together and then stretching them sideways far from the body. He can be seen doing the same routine repeatedly. Take a look at the snippets of his workout routine shared on his Instagram stories, here:

Instagram story of Asim Riaz. (Instagram/@asimriaz77.official)

The stretching routine, as performed by Asim in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. He helps in stretching the shoulder and the arm muscles. It also helps in increasing the range of motion of the body, thereby contributing to better flexibility. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, arm stretches also helps in stabilising the shoulder joints.