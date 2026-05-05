Asthma worsens around 2-4 am? Pulmonologist explains why this happens and shares what to do during an attack

Symptoms do not occur evenly throughout the day. Asthma symptoms, in particular, are known to worsen in the middle of the night, with flare-ups commonly occurring between 2-4 am. During these episodes, patients may wake up gasping for breath, with a tight chest and severe breathlessness, making asthma much worse in the early morning hours. This is a serious issue, as accessing emergency care late at night takes time as well. This is why one needs to be prepared in advance, in case such a situation arises. It applies both to the people afflicted with asthma and their family members.ALSO READ: Can regular use of inhalers lead to addiction? Lucknow doctor busts most common asthma myths on World Asthma Day

Know why asthma flares up in the middle of the night. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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To get a better understanding of why asthma flares up in the early morning hours, it is important to look at the body's natural rhythm and changes that occur during sleep. Let's take a closer look at what's inside the body during this time that can trigger sudden asthma flare-ups. In an interview, Dr Davinder Kundra, HOD- pulmonology at Manipal Hospitals Dwarka, New Delhi, explained the physiological changes that drive these nighttime symptoms.

“Waking up in the middle of the night, struggling to breathe, with a tight chest and a sense of panic, is something many asthma patients are familiar with. For most, these episodes tend to occur between 2–4 am, often mistaken as anxiety or a bad dream.” The doctor observed how it could look like an anxiety attack, but the breathlessness is actually a flare-up.

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{{^usCountry}} Often in anxiety attacks or when woken up from a bad dream, rapid breaths are common, but asthma's breathlessness should not be mistaken, as it is entirely different. You need to address it immediately and take active measures, otherwise it may take a life-threatening turn. Why does asthma worsen at night? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Often in anxiety attacks or when woken up from a bad dream, rapid breaths are common, but asthma's breathlessness should not be mistaken, as it is entirely different. You need to address it immediately and take active measures, otherwise it may take a life-threatening turn. Why does asthma worsen at night? {{/usCountry}}

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Asthma signs worsen at night. (Shutterstock)

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The pulmonologist shared that there is a specific term for the nighttime worsening of symptoms. It is called nocturnal asthma, and according to him, it occurs due to a combination of internal biological changes and external triggers that tend to peak during sleep.

Here are some of the physiological and environmental factors which he outlined:

1. Natural drop in hormone levels:

During the early morning hours, the body’s levels of cortisol and adrenaline are at their lowest.

These hormones help keep inflammation in check and open the airways.

When their levels dip, the airways become more prone to narrowing, triggering wheezing, coughing, and breathlessness.

2. Increased airway inflammation:

Inflammatory processes in the body follow a circadian rhythm.

At night, inflammation in the airways tends to increase, making them more sensitive and reactive even to minor triggers.

3. Cooling of airways:

As you sleep, your body temperature drops slightly.

This cooling effect can cause airway constriction, especially in people with hyperreactive airways.

4. Lying down position:

When you lie flat, mucus can accumulate more easily in the airways, making breathing harder.

Postnasal drip or acid reflux, which usually worsens at night, can irritate the airways further.

5. Exposure to triggers:

Dust mites or bedding allergens in the bedroom can trigger symptoms during sleep.

Poor ventilation can worsen this effect.

What should you do during an asthma attack?

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An asthma attack can come without warning and, worse, escalate within minutes, leaving a person struggling to breathe. At night, the sense of vulnerability can be even greater, with others around you asleep and help not immediately accessible, making the situation feel more overwhelming. Knowing how to respond calmly and quickly is crucial to preventing the attack from escalating and to restore breathing effectively.

Here are some of the tips as shared by the pulmonologist:

Keeping the person in an upright position helps the lungs expand better, eases breathing, and makes them feel calm.

Immediately take 1–2 puffs of a prescribed rescue inhaler, repeating as advised by a doctor.

Encourage the person to breathe steadily, control breathing to reduce panic and airway tightening

Move to a well-ventilated space and loosen tight clothing to ensure fresh air and breathing

Watch for signs like difficulty speaking, bluish lips, or no relief after inhaler use.

If symptoms do not improve within 10–15 minutes or worsen, seeking emergency medical help becomes essential

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The doctor warned about ignoring these episodes or attributing them to stress or anxiety, as it can delay necessary treatment adjustments. Simple steps like regular use of prescribed controller medications, maintaining a clean sleeping environment, and identifying personal triggers can help reduce nighttime flare-ups.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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