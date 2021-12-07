'At the crack of dawn,' Ankita Konwar did this...

Ankita Konwar is currently crewing for husband Milind Soman. Milind Soman is cycling all the way from Mumbai to Delhi with his travel partners. Even though Ankita loves being in her running shoes when it comes to any fitness exercise, she is now happily helping husband Milind by bring part of his crew. Since Milind took on this new venture, Ankita and Milind's profile is replete with the fitness activities that they are taking part in – together and alone, both.

On Tuesday, Ankita sneaked out some time from being Milind's crew member and went for a run herself. On Monday, Milind Soman took a short break before making his way to Udaipur. As soon as they reached Udaipur, Ankita, at the crack of the day breaking, went for a good run of around 8 kilometers. Ankita shared a set of pictures from her running routine in the streets of Udaipur on her Instagram profile. In one of the pictures, Ankita can be seen caught in action, engrossed in her run. Dressed in a red sweatshirt and a pair of black tie and dye printed gym trousers, Ankita can be seen running in the streets of Udaipur.

In another picture, Ankita can be seen smiling with all her heart for the camera while posing in front of a lake of sorts in Udaipur. In the last picture of the set, she shared a snapshot of her smartwatch showing the progress that she made in the day. "Ran around the Fateh Sagar Lake in Udaipur at the crack of dawn since we had to start towards Deogarh at 7:30 am. What an amazing route to run! Glad to witness so many other runners and cyclists along the way," an excerpt of her caption read. Ankita is optimistic about more and more people taking up workouts seriously. "India is becoming fitter, one person at a time," she wrapped her post. Take a look at her pictures here:

Running comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in stimulating and strengthening the muscles of the body. It also helps in improving the cardiovascular health and burning the extra calories.

