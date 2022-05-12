Avoid these food items to prevent teeth discolouration: Expert shares tips

We often consume food items that further lead to discolouration of the teeth. With time, the teeth lose the bright sparkle and becomes coloured, and stained. While teeth whitening facilities are rampant all over, it often includes using chemicals for bleaching the teeth. This further leads to more health concerns. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, who is known for sharing health-related insights, tips and tricks on her Instagram profile on a regular basis, shared a list of food items that should be avoided in order to maintain the bright sparkle every time we smile.

Anjali listed out seven food items to be avoided in order to prevent teeth discolouration:

Black coffee: Anjali said that black coffee holds the topmost spot in the list of food items that cause stain in teeth.

Tea: This beverage is consumed on a daily basis, generally. But it can lead to unsightly teeth stains when consumed regularly. Anjali recommended that black tea should be avoided and replaced with green and herbal tea.

Red wine: Red wine contains a number of acids. These acids further creates rough spots and grooves, which leads to discolouration of teeth.

Colas: Sodas, including Cola and diet sodas contain staining colour. Then consumed regularly, these sodas can lead to teeth stain.

Golas and slushes: Food colourants are used in golas, slushes and other ice-cold beverages. These colourants further lead to teeth discolouration and stains.

Tobacco: Smoking or chewing tobacco regularly creates teeth stain due to the coal tar combustion.

Soy sauce: This sauce is used in food items for flavouring. However, when used regularly, it can also lead to teeth discolouration.

Anjali Mukerjee recommended that consumption of these food items should be avoided on a regular basis in order to maintain mouth hygiene and keep the sparkle in the teeth, and prevent discolouration and stain from appearing on the teeth.

