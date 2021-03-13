Ayurveda closely linked to respect Indian culture gives to environment: PM Modi

Noting that Ayurveda can be rightly described as a holistic human science, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the situation created by Covid-19 presents a right time for Ayurveda and traditional medicines to become more popular globally and there is a growing interest in them.

Inaugurating the 4th Global Ayurveda Festival through video conference here, he said Ayurveda is closely linked to the respect Indian culture gives to Nature and the environment.

"It could rightly be described as a holistic human science, from the plants to your plates. From matters of physical strength to mental well-being, the impact and influence of Ayurveda and traditional medicine is immense," he said.

The Global Ayurveda Festival is being attended by participants from more than 25 countries.

"These are great signs. It shows a growing interest in Ayurveda and traditional forms of medicine. From this forum, I would like to appreciate the efforts of all those working on Ayurveda across the world. Their passion and persistence will benefit the entire humanity," he said.

The Prime Minister said Ayurveda takes care of many aspects and ensures good health and long life.

Referring to an article he read, the Prime Minister said it referred to turmeric, ginger and other spices whose demand is rising in the context of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

"The current situation presents a right time for Ayurveda and traditional medicines to become even more popular globally. There is growing interest towards them. The world is seeing how modern and traditional medicines are important to further wellness. People are realizing the benefits of Ayurveda and its role in boosting immunity. People are making 'kaadha', basil, black pepper integral parts of their lives," he said.

PM Modi said India has great potential in wellness tourism.

"There are many flavours of tourism today. But what India specially offers you is 'wellness tourism'. At the core of wellness tourism is the principle of - treat illness, further wellness. And, when I talk about wellness tourism, its strongest pillar is Ayurveda," he said.

"On behalf of the government, I assure full support to the world of Ayurveda. India has set up the National Ayush Mission. The National AYUSH Mission has been promoting AYUSH medical systems through cost-effective AYUSH services," he added.

He noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the launch of a global centre for traditional medicine in India.

"It is a welcome stand that students from different countries will come to India to study Ayurveda."

The festival is being held virtually between March 12 and March 19. It will feature lectures by 35 internationally renowned scientists and more than 150 Indian scientists.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter