Ayurveda eye health secrets: 7 ancient therapies, home remedies to boost eye health

In the modern era, screen and gadgets have become integral part of our life. While they make tasks easier and quicker, they also diminish overall wellbeing, with our eyes bearing the greatest burden of excess screen time. Along with digital strain, environmental pollutants, allergies, sun damage, age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma are among the reasons that are impacting our eye health. To prevent early vision loss, get rid of digital strain and avoid conditions like dry, red and watery eyes, it's important to follow a daily routine that can enhance eye health. (Also read: Ayurveda expert on many benefits of soaked and peeled almonds for body and mind) The ancient practice of Ayurveda remedies for improving eyesight predominantly involve the utilization of ancient herbs and therapies such as Netra kriyakalpas and Panchakarma. (Freepik)

According to Ayurveda, poor lifestyle can lead to toxic accumulating which impacts our eye health. Due to inactive lifestyle, poor diet and lack of exercise, toxins can accumulate which can lead to eye disorders like dry eyes, burning in the eye, etc. There are many natural remedies and therapies in the ancient medicinal practice that can help improve eyesight.

"The ancient practice of Ayurveda remedies for improving eyesight predominantly involve the utilization of ancient herbs and therapies such as Netra kriyakalpas and Panchakarma. To maintain and enhance good vision, there are several daily practices and numerous Ayurvedic herbs that have the potential to enhance the health of our eyes," says Dr Premsankar P, Research Officer and Ayurveda Physician – NETRA Ayurveda Eye Speciality Clinic, AVP Research Foundation.

AYURVEDA EYE HEALTH SECRETS YOU MUST KNOW

Eyes are considered the most important sense organ. As time passes, our vision may weaken due to various influences, including age, lifestyle choices and genetic factors. Ayurveda remedies for improving eyesight predominantly involve the utilization of ancient herbs and therapies such as Netra kriyakalpas and Panchakarma.

Dr Premchankar shares a set of therapies and a list of ancient herbs that can boost your eye health.

1. Triphala: A combination of three fruits is called Triphala, an ancient remedy known for its ability to improve vision. It contains antioxidants which promote the rejuvenation of ocular tissues and shield the eyes from oxidative stress. This herb is an excellent option for various eye problems and Triphala can be taken orally or can also be used as an eye wash.

2. Balanced diet: A balanced diet rich in proteins and other nutrients which includes vitamins A, E, C, and B aid to maintain excellent vision. Including ghee, honey, barley, wheat, shastika shali (Old rice), draksha, dadima and green dram in our diet is essential for sustaining good eye health.

3. Anjana and Nasya: Eyes are often more susceptible to illness. Applying Anjana (collyrium) and using Nasya (infiltration of medicines via nostrils) on a regular basis is a suggested routine to protect the eyes and remove excess Kapha.

4. Foot massage: Using foot protection and doing Padabhyanga (foot massage with oil), are suggested to preserve vision

5. Do not suppress urges: Forcefully inducing or suppressing urges are not advised as it can result in serious eye disorders.

6. Trataka: Gazing at a burning ghee lamp is known as 'Trataka,' an Ayurvedic eye exercise. Take ten minutes of your day to sit in a dark room and position the ghee lamp ensuring the flame is visible at a 30-degree angle and gaze steadily at it. By doing this, you can improve vision and eye strength.

7. Kriyakalpa: Ayurvedic eye therapies incorporating medicated ghee and other formulations are known as kriyakalpas. Various Kriyakalpa treatments such as Tarpana, Putapaka, Seka, Anjana, Aschyotana, Pindi and Bidalaka are effective in treating and preserving eye health.