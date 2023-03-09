Ayurveda tips: 4 natural ingredients which help in treating white discharge in women

Woman usually neglects her own health, particularly gynaecological issues, while juggling multiple roles and managing work and home situations. Similar to the menstrual cycle, women of reproductive age frequently experience vaginal discharge of white, yellowish and sticky fluid before the start of their periods or during the fertile period, which is quite normal. White discharge is a common organic occurrence that cleans, lubricates, and protects reproductive organs from infection. It often occurs two to three times per day. This process is known as Leucorrhea. However, this common procedure can be a matter of worry if you face the white or grey fluid discharge more than thrice a day along with foul smell and itching. (Also read: Vaginal yeast infections in diabetic women: Causes, symptoms, tips to treat and prevent it )

Talking with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu, CEO of Jagat Pharma and Director of Dr. Basu Eye Hospital, says, "Even though Leucorrhea is not a disease, it can nonetheless be a factor in the development of numerous illnesses, including diabetes, anaemia, bacterial infections, and sexually transmitted diseases. Furthermore, treatment for this unusual vaginal fluid discharge should include the right advice and medication. Although there are several ways to address this health issue, Ayurveda is one of the most trustworthy and effective treatments. In fact, our ancient ancestors used to refer to it as "SwetaPradara" (vaginal discharge). According to Ayurveda, there can be two reasons for Leucorrhea bacterial infection and Ushnata (Warmness in the body)."

Dr. Mandeep further suggested a few Ayurvedic remedies to cure abnormal vaginal discharge.

1. Lodhra (Symplocosracemosa)

Lodhra is highly regarded as a powerful herb that is beneficial for treating a variety of hormonal issues in women. This herb's potent astringent and antibacterial properties aid in balancing the Kaphadosha. To help with symptoms, the bark of the Lodhra tree can be used as a vaginal wash or boiled in water and drunk as tea.

2. Ashoka (Saracaasoca)

Ashoka is thought to be especially useful for endometriosis and female infertility. Many gynaecological disorders, including irregular menstruation and abnormal vaginal discharge, can be effectively treated by the ingredients found in its bark. After boiling a bark of the Ashoka plant in one glass of water, you can drink it as tea; or else you can use the boiled water as a vaginal wash.

3. Guduchi (Tinosporacordifolia)

Guduchi is a vital remedy in the Indian system of medicine and is rich in anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties. The stem of the Guduchi plant can be boiled in water and used as a vaginal wash to help maintain a healthy flow of vaginal discharge.

4. Triphala

Amlaki, haritaki, and bibhitaki are the three fruits that form triphala. You can use this homemade personal wash if the infection is severe. For making this intimate wash at home, take 20 grammes of triphala and boil it in half-litre water. Close the stove when only a fourth of the water is left, filter it, and let it cool. Once it has cooled, use it to wash your vagina.

"Moreover, it is very important for all women to keep a close check on their vaginal discharge. Also, one should consume a nutritious diet and drink plenty of water to maintain a healthy vaginal discharge. Besides that, keeping personal hygiene might contribute to having healthy vaginal discharge," concludes Dr. Mandeep.

