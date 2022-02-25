Ayurveda tips: A teaspoon of ghee on empty stomach offers many health benefits

Gone are the days when fitness-conscious people skipped ghee and butter in their diet altogether to avoid cholesterol and weight gain troubles. Ghee is the latest Indian superfood that is making waves across the globe not only for its distinct flavour and taste but also health benefits.

Ayurveda has recognised Ghee, a clarified form of butter, as the medicinal food for centuries. Consuming it on empty stomach only adds to its many benefits. Starting your day with ghee can cleanse your digestive system and work wonders for constipation. ALSO READ: Top 3 common food myths busted by Ayurveda expert

"According to Ayurveda, it improves the absorption ability of the small intestines and decreases the acidic pH of our gastrointestinal tract. Poor diet, stress or lack of sleep, sedentary lifestyle, use of antibiotics are the major reasons the gut is unhealthy," says nutritionist Avanti Deshpande in her latest Instagram post.

A rich source of Omega 3 fatty acides, ghee is rich in antioxidants and also prevents ageing and Alzheimer's Disease. Contrary to the popular perception, ghee actually can help you lose weight.

"I wouldn't say it causes cholesterol; I'd rather say- it improves cholesterol. Yes, you heard me right. A2 cow's ghee improves your good cholesterol (HDL), also helps you maintain healthy fat in the body which is needed for the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like Vit A, Vit D, Vit E and Vit K," says Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her Instagram post.

Avanti Deshpande lists some of the major benefits of starting your day with a teaspoon of ghee on an empty stomach.

* Cleanses your digestive system: Ghee leads to acid secretion in the stomach that helps in digesting food faster.

* Glowing and clear skin: Ghee nourishes the skin as it is loaded with Omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants which are beneficial for skin health.

* Heals the irregular bowel movement: Ghee provides the much-needed lubrication to the entire body and clears the intestinal passage thus aiding in smooth bowel movement.

* Controls your hunger pangs for longer: Ghee provides us satiety and help in curbing unhealthy cravings.

* Improves your gut with friendly enzymes:

* Enhances your bone power and stamina