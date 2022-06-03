Ayurveda tips for summer: 3 things you must do to stay cool

Our body reacts to different seasons differently and this is the reason Ayurveda has guidelines in place for every season which is called Ritucharya. In summer season, due to scorching heat, the risk of sunstroke and other heat-related ailments increase and it is important to follow preventive measures to stay healthy. According to the ancient medicinal practice, Greeshma Ritu lasts from mid-May to mid-July and there are certain rules that one can follow to maintain energy and stay cool in hot weather. (Also read: Ayurveda expert on rules to eat mangoes this summer)

Napping in afternoon is strongly recommended in Ayurveda in summer season while sleeping under the moon in night is also advised for optimal health. Water stored in earthen pots and natural cooling drinks should be consumed in order to regulate body temperature.

Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post suggests following these three things as per Ayurveda exclusively in summer season for optimum energy and staying cool.

1. Day sleep (Diva-Swapa)

Day sleep is contraindicated in Ayurveda for every season except summer.

Napping in the afternoon in cold places (indoors) is advised for grishma ritu (summer) as the weather is hot and sun soaks most of our energy. Napping during the day in summer helps restore one's energy (relieves mental & physical fatigue) and it also increases kapha (moisture/lubrication) in body which is reduced in summer due to dry and hot weather.

Best time to nap - 1 hour post meals (never right after meals).

Best direction - Left lateral position (known as Vama kukshi in Ayurveda) which facilitates optimum digestion.

2. Sleeping under the moon

Unlike other seasons, Ayurveda suggests spending time outdoors (under the moon) at night during summers. Spending time outdoors at night (especially under the moon/ sleeping facing the moon) during summer relieves the exhaustion caused by the during the day. Moonlight cools the mind & body and helps you have sound sleep.

So prefer natural moonlight over ACs and coolers to stay cool at night (if convenient).

3. Drinking naturally cooled water and drinks

Ayurveda suggests drinking water that is naturally cooled by storing in mud/clay/earthen pot during summer. Water infused with lotus, rose, vetiver, mint, coriander is also advised during summers to beat the heat, prevent sunstrokes & stay cool naturally.

Ayurveda also suggests sipping on natural cooling drinks/sharbats like bilva (bael), fennel, mint, coconut water, sugarcane juice, sattu, gulkand & eat juicy cooling fruits like grapes, watermelon, pomegranate to stay cool.

