Home / Lifestyle / Health / Beautiful day to go after your dreams: Alia Bhatt does Sukhasana for Saturday yoga session
health

Beautiful day to go after your dreams: Alia Bhatt does Sukhasana for Saturday yoga session

Alia Bhatt does yoga's Sukhasana in a new Instagram post and motivates netizens to go after their dreams. Here are some health benefits of doing the simple yet beneficial yoga pose. 
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Beautiful day to go after your dreams: Alia Bhatt does Sukhasana for Saturday yoga session(Instagram/@anshukayoga)

Getting fit and healthy is something that Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt promotes with her occasional posts on yoga and gym exercise sessions. The Darlings actor never fails to amaze fans with her dedication towards a holistic lifestyle and even motivates them to seize the day and chase their dreams by including healthy choices in their routine. Today, the actor, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, did the same with another yoga post.

Yoga trainer, Anshuka, who teaches celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anand Panday, and Rakul Preet Singh, took to Instagram to share a photo of Alia doing the Sukhasana at her home during an exercise session. She wrote that the actor believes 'it is a beautiful day to go after our dreams,' so let's make every day count. And that is all the motivation we needed on the weekend.

Anshuka posted the photo with the caption, "Like Alia believes, 'It's a beautiful day to go after your dreams'. @aliaabhatt Happy Saturday y'all. Let's make everyday count #aliaabhatt #affirmations #yogaeverydamday #yogamumbai #believe #gratitude #dream #anshukayoga."

Take a look at the post:

Dressed in a black sleeveless tank top and matching tights with hair tied in a sleek ponytail, Alia nailed the beneficial and easy yoga asana.

Benefits:

Sukhasana is a simple cross-legged sitting asana in hatha yoga, sometimes used as a pose for meditation. To do the pose, one needs to sit down on the ground with a neutral back. Now, bend the knees, and cross the right shin in front of the left shin. Then, move the knees closer together until the feet are directly underneath them.

Practising Sukhasana stretches and lengthens the spine and broadens the collarbones and chest. It also calms the mind by enhancing the feeling of peacefulness and serenity. It also kicks out anxiety, stress and mental tiredness. Another benefit of doing the pose is that it helps in improving body posture and opening your hips.

