Before you buy: From firmness to material, here’s what to check before investing in a mattress

Investing in a mattress is not just another purchase; it is an important investment in your sleep, comfort, and overall health. In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s series, ‘Before You Buy’, we spoke to Ullas Vijay, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex Group, to understand what you should consider before choosing a mattress, from the right firmness and material to body support, sleeping position and long-term comfort.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Before you buy: From ingredients to skin type, here’s what to check before choosing a skincare serum

How to choose the right mattress?

"The conversation is moving beyond firm and soft, and shifting to understanding how a mattress interacts with the individual sleeper. There is no universal definition of comfort or support because every body, sleep position, and sleep environment is different. The right mattress is ultimately one that responds to these individual needs,” highlighted Ullas Vijay.

Pressure

According to Ullas, the conversation around soft versus firm often oversimplifies support. A mattress that is too firm can create pressure points, while one that is too soft may allow the body to sink excessively. The objective is to find the right balance, where pressure is distributed more evenly across the body while maintaining adequate support. Sleeping position and body build are important here.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A mattress that is too firm can create pressure points, while one that is too soft may allow the body to sink excessively.

{{^usCountry}} Side sleepers, for instance, typically need greater pressure relief around the shoulders and hips, while back and stomach sleepers have different support requirements. Breathability {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Side sleepers, for instance, typically need greater pressure relief around the shoulders and hips, while back and stomach sleepers have different support requirements. Breathability {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In India, the material and construction of a mattress also need to be considered in the context of our climate. “With hot summers and humid conditions across much of the country, heat build-up can affect night-time comfort.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Materials and mattress constructions that allow air to circulate and heat and moisture to dissipate can help create a more comfortable sleep environment,” explained Ullas Vijay. Consumers should therefore look beyond how a mattress feels on the surface and understand what is happening within its construction.

Consumers should therefore look beyond how a mattress feels on the surface and understand what is happening within its construction.

Energy

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ullas Vijay highlighted that a mattress should also respond to the way we move and sleep through the night. The ability of a sleep surface to respond to movement and provide the right amount of rebound can make it easier to change positions without feeling restricted or sinking too deeply.

This becomes particularly relevant for people who move between sleeping positions. When pressure management, breathability, and responsiveness work together, they can contribute to more restorative sleep and better energy the following day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. Always seek the advice of an expert with any questions.