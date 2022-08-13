Belly fat: Harmful habits that are making you gain visceral fat

Belly fat may initially be perceived as harmless especially in people who have a lean built. However, it is more dangerous than it appears as it is accumulated deep inside your abdomen and surrounds your internal organs. The presence of abdominal fat could increase risk of high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, sleep apnea and many other health risks. People who have a sedentary lifestyle, struggle with high stress levels, skip meals, party till late or binge eat are more at risk of developing belly fat. It can be controlled by eating healthy, reducing stress and drinking enough water. (Also read: Follow these 6 golden rules to reduce belly fat)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are some common reasons of gaining belly fat as per Ayurveda

Not eating fresh foods

"Ayurveda has always been a proponent of eating what nature (your surroundings) provides. Ayurveda also prescribes one to eat a well cooked, freshly cooked hot/warm balanced meals on time. Ayurveda also does not prescribe refrigeration. Since the contrary to all these are being practiced we see increase in the girth level amongst people. Contrary eating to the above also reduces the body’s capacity to burn fat," says Geeta Ramesh, Dietician and Jt. Managing Director, Kairali Ayurvedic Group.

Sedentary lifestyle

Geeta Ramesh says the biggest friend that belly fat has is a sedentary lifestyle.

"You can consume as little as possible but yet gain weight if you are not doing any physical activity. A daily regime of Yoga or any other form of exercise for 30 minutes a day can help in reducing this excess fat accumulation," says the Ayurveda expert,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not eating a high-protein diet

"When we say balanced meal, there are many foods that increase one's weight, especially those with low protein and a high carbohydrate diet - which includes breads or baked food as well as fast foods that have trans-fats and fatty acids, high consumption of sugar aerated drinks etc. People need to understand that consumption of a higher protein diet that includes pulses, nuts like almonds, pistachios, walnuts, cashews etc helps in a balanced consumption of protein, fibre, vitamins and carbohydrate. They also help in reducing one's craving of excess food.

Lack of sleep

Modernisation, globalisation and computerisation has brought some other issues and problems along with it. These come in the form of excess stress, that in turn brings in sleeplessness and irregular sleep cycles which then leads to excess cravings, untimely uncontrolled eating that the body believes will help in covering for the lack of sleep related energy. Time management can help a lot in this regard, as per the Ayurveda expert.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alcohol and smoking

Excess consumption of alcohol and smoking is known to slow the metabolism of an individual. While excessive alcohol can increase one's hunger pangs which unfortunately is satiated through fast and fried foods which causes fat accumulation. Smoking too is harmful and must be avoided.

Ways to get rid of belly fat

"Ayurveda, a 5000-year-old science prescribes a daily regime starting from waking up on time in the morning to brushing your teeth to doing some form of exercise. Then bath, a fibre-rich healthy food during your three meals, and then meditation (for mental well-being) in the evening before sleep on time for belly fat reduction along with therapeutic herbal medicated massages for a better healthier you," says Geeta Ramesh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dietician and Nutritionist Dr Poonam Duneja, Founder Nutrifybypoonam Diet & Wellness Clinic gives tips to reduce belly fat:

- Include foods that are rich in proteins like egg whites, chicken, sprouts, etc which provide more satiety and reduce sugar cravings.

- One can include yoga for stress management and an hour of daily weight training to improve lean body mass.

- Do HIIT training to improve your cardiovascular health which also helps in reducing belly fat. You can do sprints, tabata training, stair master.

- Limit your alcohol intake.

- Keep yourself hydrated and try to have 8 glasses of water every day.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter