Bengaluru surgeon shares 6 signs of Parkinson's disease: ‘Early symptoms can be as common as sleep or gut issues…’

World Parkinson's Day 2026: April 11 is observed as the awareness day of Parkinson's disease. Parkinson's Foundation defines it as a progressive brain disorder that damages dopamine-producing neurons. It is progressive in nature because the loss of these neurons continues over time, leading to a gradual worsening of symptoms.ALSO READ: Faridabad and Panchkula neurologists share Parkinson's red flags, bust common myths: 'Can affect even people in 30s...'

Tremors surface as one of the early signs of parkinson's disease. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Since there is no cure for Parkinson's disease, early detection becomes crucial in slowing its progression and managing symptoms effectively. Recognising the warning signs at the right time can help substantially.

Certain signs may overlap with everyday like fatigue or stress. That's why it's important to be able to spot them early. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ravi Gopal Varma, lead consultant, neurosurgery and director, Aster Global Institute of Neurosciences, Bengaluru, listed how everyday signs may indicate something more dangerous.

“In a world where fatigue, poor sleep, and gut issues are almost expected, it is easy to normalise discomfort. But sometimes, these everyday symptoms may be early indicators of conditions like Parkinson’s disease," the neurosurgeon said.

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{{^usCountry}} Many early symptoms of Parkinson's are not typical and may be non-specific, overlapping with daily stressors. This way, it is very easy to ignore. Because of this confusion or blatant overlooking, people delay seeing a doctor. By the time diagnosis comes, the symptoms become advanced. Don't wait for the symptoms to become noticeable. Paying attention to the early changes can make a big difference in identifying conditions like Parkinson's disease in time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many early symptoms of Parkinson's are not typical and may be non-specific, overlapping with daily stressors. This way, it is very easy to ignore. Because of this confusion or blatant overlooking, people delay seeing a doctor. By the time diagnosis comes, the symptoms become advanced. Don't wait for the symptoms to become noticeable. Paying attention to the early changes can make a big difference in identifying conditions like Parkinson's disease in time. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “A movement disorder, Parkinson’s disease often develops slowly, sending out subtle signals long before a tremor ever appears. It occurs due to a gradual drop in levels of dopamine, a chemical messenger in the brain that controls smooth movement.” Dr Varma reminded that the condition does not start suddenly or dramatically. But instead, it silently progresses in the background, with early signs which can easily be misattributed to everyday issues like stress or fatigue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A movement disorder, Parkinson’s disease often develops slowly, sending out subtle signals long before a tremor ever appears. It occurs due to a gradual drop in levels of dopamine, a chemical messenger in the brain that controls smooth movement.” Dr Varma reminded that the condition does not start suddenly or dramatically. But instead, it silently progresses in the background, with early signs which can easily be misattributed to everyday issues like stress or fatigue. {{/usCountry}}

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“Most patients experience subtle signs like loss of smell, sleep issues, or gut problems years before a formal diagnosis," he said. The early symptoms can be as common as sleep or gut-related issues, which are widespread and often do not trigger concern, as they are usually thought to be self-manageable.

Symptoms to watch for

Stiffness of muscle is a warning sign.

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Dr Varma disclosed that the symptoms of Parkinson’s often start on one side of the body and may include:

Tremors: Rhythmic shaking, usually beginning in the hands or fingers.

Rhythmic shaking, usually beginning in the hands or fingers. Slowed movement: Tasks like getting out of a chair or dressing become difficult.

Tasks like getting out of a chair or dressing become difficult. Rigid muscles: Stiffness that can be painful and limit the range of motion.

Stiffness that can be painful and limit the range of motion. Posture and balance: Developing a stooped posture or being unable to stay steady.

Developing a stooped posture or being unable to stay steady. Loss of automatic movements: Less frequent blinking, smiling, or arm swinging.

Less frequent blinking, smiling, or arm swinging. Speech and writing changes: Speaking softly or slurring, or cramped handwriting.

When to see the doctor

The neurosurgeon warned to consult a healthcare professional if you notice a mix of symptoms that don't go away or gradually worsen, such as:

New movement changes, especially on one side, like tremors at rest or stiffness.

Trouble with everyday tasks like writing or standing up.

Changes in balance, shuffling steps, or frequent falls.

Ongoing issues like constipation, sleep problems, or loss of smell.

Safety-related symptoms include trouble swallowing or dizziness when standing.

Management

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While there is no cure, the neurosurgeon assured that the available treatment options for Parkinson’s disease continue to evolve, offering better symptom control and improved quality of life.

“In the early stages, medications are commonly prescribed to help replenish or mimic dopamine. However, as the disease progresses, their effectiveness may fluctuate and require careful adjustment.”

He mentioned that for those with advancing symptoms, surgical options like Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) are recommended. For the uninitiated, DBS involves implanting electrodes in specific areas of the brain, delivering controlled electrical impulses to regulate abnormal signals, generally described as a ‘pacemaker for the brain.’

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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