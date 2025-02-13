Menu Explore
Best Valentine's Day gifts: Last-minute options like supplements, skincare sets and more for your partner

By Tanya Shree
Feb 13, 2025 03:15 PM IST

Make your partner feel cherished by supporting their health and wellness. Check out these best Valentine's Day gifts and make February 14 even more memorable.

Carbamide Forte Vitamin B12 Tablets 1500 mcg -Active form of Methylcobalamin Vitamin B12 Supplements for Men & Women- 90 Veg Tablets View Details checkDetails

₹599

GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption | Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA Certified & US Patent Filed EAF® (Chocolate Hazelnut, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

GET THIS

Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Set Box | Bath Salt, Body Wash, Body Lotion, Bathing Bar and Hand cream | Pack of 5 | For Men and Women | Pampering Kit for Birthday ,Anniversary & All Special Occasions | Premium Gift Packaging 100% Vegan View Details checkDetails

₹999

GET THIS

Skechers Women Graceful-Get Connected Gray/Coral Sneakers-4 UK/India (37 EU) (7 US) (12615-GYCL) View Details checkDetails

₹2,425

GET THIS

Caresmith Charge Boost Massage Gun | Body Massager | Massager Machine for Pain Relief for Men and Women | Deep Tissue Massager View Details checkDetails

₹1,497

GET THIS

Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smart Watch, 1.91 UltraVU with Rotating Crown, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, Advanced Chipset, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Mode & Smartwatch Faces, IP68, (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

GET THIS

Lifelong PVC Hex Fixed Dumbbells Pack of 2 (2kg*2) Black Color for Home Gym Equipment Fitness Barbell|Gym Exercise|Home Workout, Gym Dumbbells|Dumbbells Weights for Men & Women (6 Months Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹259

GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Vitamin B12 Tablets 1500 mcg -Active form of Methylcobalamin Vitamin B12 Supplements for Men & Women- 90 Veg Tablets View Details checkDetails

₹599

GET THIS

HealthKart hk vitals Multivitamin For Women (60 Tablets) | With Zinc, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Multiminerals & Ginseng Extract View Details checkDetails

₹399

GET THIS

Wellbeing Nutrition Glow Collagen with Glutathione | Collagen Supplements for Women & Men | Marine Collagen Powder with SkinAx², Resveratrol, Bromelain & Goji Berry | 250g - Tropical Bliss Flavor View Details checkDetails

₹1,802

GET THIS

HealthKart hk vitals Biotin (90 Tablets) | Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness View Details checkDetails

₹499

GET THIS

Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair & Nails | 90 Day Pack | High Potency Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Fibre & Multivitamins | Strawberry Flavour | No Added Sugar, Gut Friendly View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

GET THIS

Vlados Himalayan Organics Plant Based Multivitamin 60+ Ingredients With Vitamin B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, B12, A, C, D3, E, K2, Calcium, Iron , Zinc I Wholefood | Stamina & Energy I Healthy Bones & Joints I Multivitamin for Men & Women - 60 Veg Capsules View Details checkDetails

₹719

GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth, Skin & Nails - 120 Veg Tablets View Details checkDetails

₹549

GET THIS

Sports Research Collagen Peptides Powder (16Oz) | Grass-Fed, Certified Paleo Friendly, Non-Gmo And Gluten Free - Unflavored View Details checkDetails

₹3,899

GET THIS

HEALTH VEDA ORGANICS PRIVATE LIMITED Plant Based Vitamin B12 Supplement, 60 Veg Capsules, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, Moringa, Good For Digestion And Nerve Health, Glowing Skin For Men & Women View Details checkDetails

₹299

GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption | Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA Certified & US Patent Filed EAF® (Chocolate Hazelnut, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

GET THIS

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Vanilla Creme] View Details checkDetails

₹1,459

GET THIS

NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein 1kg | Isolate & Concentrate | 24g Protein & 4.9g BCAA | With Digestive Enzymes for better Absorption | NABL Lab Tested 100% Authentic Supplement Powder - Double Rich Chocolate Flavour View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

GET THIS

OZiva Organic Plant Protein for Everyday Fitness | 30g Protein - Pea Isolate | Complete Plant Protein Powder for Men & Women | No Added Sugar, Certified Clean & Vegan (Unflavoured, 500g) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

GET THIS

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

GET THIS

Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein (23g protein,22 Vitamins & minerals,5g BCAA) Plant Based Vegan Protein Supplement For Men & Women (Alphonso Mango, 500 gm) View Details checkDetails

₹749

GET THIS

COSRX All About Snail Korean Skincare | TSA Approved Travel Size, Gift Set with Facuak Cleanser, Essence, Cream & Eye-cream, Repairing, Recovering, Rejuvenating Kit with Snail Mucin, Korean Skincare View Details checkDetails

₹1,539

GET THIS

Pilgrim Korean Beauty Flawless Skin Face Care Kit With Vitamin C Night Serum & Jute Kit Bag | Daily Face Wash 100 Ml, Refreshing Face Mist & Toner 100 Ml, Brightening Day Cream Spf50 100 Gm View Details checkDetails

₹1,260

GET THIS

Beauty of Joseon [Beauty Of Joseon] 50 Spf Relief Sun Set For All Skin Type Of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,079

GET THIS

mCaffeine Moment Gift Set For Men and Women With Natural Skin Care Products | Wedding Gifts For Couples | Best Gift To Pamper Your Loved Ones | Perfect Valentine Present For Him/Her | Birthday Anniversary Gift | Premium & Luxurious Gift Box View Details checkDetails

₹1,163

GET THIS

Bryan & Candy Strawberry Bath Tub Kit Valentines Day Gift Set For Women And Men | Complete Home Spa Experience (Shower Gel, Hand & Body Lotion, Sugar Scrub, Body Polish| 100% Vegan, SLS & Paraben Free | View Details checkDetails

₹1,120

GET THIS

Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Set Box | Bath Salt, Body Wash, Body Lotion, Bathing Bar and Hand cream | Pack of 5 | For Men and Women | Pampering Kit for Birthday ,Anniversary & All Special Occasions | Premium Gift Packaging 100% Vegan View Details checkDetails

₹999

GET THIS

PLIX - THE PLANT FIX Pineapple Pigmentation Skincare Kit For Dark Spot Removal | Cleanser, Face Serum and Moisturizer Combo With 2% Alpha Arbutin For Women & Men, Pack of 3 View Details checkDetails

₹949

GET THIS

NutriGlow Natural’s English Rose Facial Kit with Natural Rose Extracts for Radiant & Glowing Skin, (250g+10ml) View Details checkDetails

₹390

GET THIS

mCaffeine Body Care Gift Set with Berries Body Wash, Body Scrub & Body Butter | Gift Set for Men and Women | Birthday Anniversary wife Couples Gift Box with 3 Travel Sized Premium mCaffeine products | Perfect Valentine Gift for Him/Her View Details checkDetails

₹251

GET THIS

Nike Mens Running Shoes Revolution 7 Wide-Black/Off Noir-Fb8501-001-7Uk View Details checkDetails

₹3,690

GET THIS

Skechers Women Graceful-Get Connected Gray/Coral Sneakers-4 UK/India (37 EU) (7 US) (12615-GYCL) View Details checkDetails

₹2,425

GET THIS

Adidas Mens Fluidglow M Stone/FTWWHT/ACIMIN/DOVGRY Sneaker - 8 UK (EX2099) View Details checkDetails

₹2,283

GET THIS

Puma Unisex - Adult Skyrocket Lite Sunset Glow-Black Running Shoe - 5 UK (37943719) View Details checkDetails

₹2,249

GET THIS

adidas Mens Mesh Glowrun Reflective M Stone/Drkroy/Vivred Running Shoes - 8 UK View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

GET THIS

Adidas Womens Clear Factor W CBLACK/PRPTNT Sneaker - 4 UK (EX2043) View Details checkDetails

₹1,770

GET THIS

Reebok Mens Velocity Runner Lp Pugry6/None/None Running Shoe-8 Kids Uk (Kyc94), Grey View Details checkDetails

₹1,703

GET THIS

adidas Mens Clinch-X M CBLACK/FTWWHT RUNNING SHOES 7 UK (EW2465) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Reebok Men Stride Runner M Black/Court Green Sneaker 9 View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

GET THIS

AGARO Strike Handheld Percussion Massage Gun, Rechargeable, 6 Interchangeable Massage Heads, 20 Speed Settings, With Carry Case, For Deep Tissue Massage, Body Relaxation, Pain Relief (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

GET THIS

Dr Physio (USA) Electric Heat Shiatsu Machine Body Massagers (for Cervical Neck Shoulder & Back Pain Relief) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

GET THIS

Dr Physio Electric Full Body Massager for Pain Relief of Back, Leg & Foot, White View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

GET THIS

Lifelong Full Body Massager Machine for Pain Relief | Body & Back Pain Relief Product | Handheld Electric Manipol Mini Massager | 5-Speed Settings | Best Gift for Women & Men (LLM270, Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹849

GET THIS

Azah Personal Massager For Women | 20 Vibration Modes, USB Rechargeable, Waterproof, Medical Grade Silicone, 3 Months Warranty | Handheld Electric Body Massager | Full Body Massager For Pain Relief View Details checkDetails

₹799

GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details checkDetails

₹19,899

GET THIS

Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker, Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, Up to 18-Day Battery Life, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, 120 Sports Modes (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

GET THIS

MI Smart Band 5- Indias No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1 (2.8 cm) AMOLED Color Display, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI), 11 Sports Mode, Heart Rate, Womens Health Tracking (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

GET THIS

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium Membership View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

GET THIS

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

GET THIS

Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smart Watch, 1.91 UltraVU with Rotating Crown, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, Advanced Chipset, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Mode & Smartwatch Faces, IP68, (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

GET THIS

boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

GET THIS

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smart Watch 1.83 inch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

GET THIS

Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

GET THIS

Frido Ultimate Sleep Pillow, Orthopedic Grade Gel Memory Foam for Neck & Shoulder Pain Relief, Includes Bamboo Pillow Cover, King Size - 4 Inch Height, Pack of 1, White View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

The White Willow Pillow-Memory Foam Pillow For Neck & Shoulder Pain Relief-Cool Gel-Cervical Pillow For Sleeping-Orthopedic Pillow For Back, Side & Stomach Sleepers-Medium Firm-Standard Size-4H-Cream View Details checkDetails

₹1,363

GET THIS

Dr Trust USA Cervical Sleeping Pillow for Spondylitis, Back & Neck Pain Relief, Memory Foam Contour (49 x 32 x 10 cm) Removable Cover, Supports Back/Side/Stomach Sleepers, Anti-Snoring (Small) View Details checkDetails

₹699

GET THIS

Wakefit Memory Foam Pillow | 1 Year Warranty | Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain, Pillow for Neck Pain, Orthopedic Pillow with Extra Curve Neck Support (‎51L x 31W x 10Hcm, Regular) View Details checkDetails

₹688

GET THIS

Careforce Orthopedic Cervical Pillow for Neck and Shoulder Pain Relief Ergonomic Memory Foam Pillows for Sleeping Ideal for Chronic Neck Pain & Spinal Alignment Spondylitis & Contour Pillow -King Size View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

GET THIS

Dr Trust USA Orthopedic Memory Foam Cervical Neck Pillow, Contoured Support, Spine & Shoulder Pain Relief for Side Sleeper -355 (Size 60 x 36 x 11 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

GET THIS

MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use View Details checkDetails

₹30,999

GET THIS

Kore PVC 20 Kg Home Gym Set with One 3 Ft Curl Rod and One Pair Dumbbell Rods, Multicolour View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

GET THIS

Lifelong Iron Single Adjustable Dumbbells Set For Men&Women|Home Gym Equipment For Fitness&Home Workout|Gym Dumbbells|Easy Weight Adjustment (2.5Kg To 12.5Kg)-Black, Llad02 View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

GET THIS

Boldfit Yoga Mat for Women and Men with Cover Bag TPE Material Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat for Men for Workout, Yoga, Fitness, Exercise Mat Anti Slip Mat, Yoga Mat 6mm Gym Mat Dark-Light Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

GET THIS

Boldfit Resistance Band Set with Handles, Portable Toning Tubes with Door Anchor & Foam Handles. Resistance Tube Kit with Bag and Ankle Straps Included. (11 Pieces Tube Set), Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

GET THIS

Redify Skipping Rope Men and women and Children Exercise Rope for Exercise Workout & Weight LossTangle Free Jumping Rope for Kids Polyvinyl Chloride rope View Details checkDetails

₹236

Valentine's Day is the perfect time to show your love and appreciation in a meaningful way by giving your partner a gift that prioritises health and wellness. A thoughtful gift can make your partner's day and what better way to impress than with something they will truly appreciate? Whether they are a fitness enthusiast, skincare lover, or someone who appreciates a good night's rest, there is a perfect health and wellness gift. These Valentine's Day gifts, like protein powders, fitness trackers, dietary supplements and more, will not only show how much you care but also help your partner lead a healthier and more balanced lifestyle. So, pick your favourite and surprise them with a meaningful product.

Surprise your love with these best Valentine's Day gifts.(Freepik)
Surprise your love with these best Valentine's Day gifts.(Freepik)

Top picks for you:

Valentine’s Day gift for partner: Best dietary supplements

Give the gift of health this Valentine’s Day with dietary supplements that promote overall well-being. Whether it is a daily multivitamin, collagen supplement, or biotin, these thoughtful gifts may support your partner’s body from the inside out. Moreover, it is the best Valentine's Day gift that may enhance your health and wellness.

Top picks for you:

Valentine’s Day gift ideas: Best protein powder

If your partner is a fitness enthusiast or into active living, protein powder makes the best Valentine’s Day gift. It may help fuel workouts, support muscle recovery, and maintain a balanced diet. With its high absorption rates and muscle-building benefits, it is not just a practical gift but also one that aligns with their fitness goals.

ALSO READ: Best supplements for hair growth: Top 10 picks to get thicker and healthier hair in 2025

Check out our top picks:

Valentine’s Day gift for her: Best skincare set

A luxurious skincare set can make a thoughtful and the best Valentine’s Day gift. With the right combination of moisturisers, serums, and face masks, it may help to enhance your partner’s self-care routine. This may offer nourishment for their skin while promoting relaxation and rejuvenation. Additionally, it is a gift that encourages self-love and a healthy glow, making it perfect for someone who enjoys indulging in daily rituals of beauty and wellness.

ALSO READ: Best sunscreen in India (2025): Top 10 choices to shield your skin from UV rays

Top picks for you:

Valentine’s Day gift: Best running shoes for men and women

Running shoes are fantastic and the best Valentine’s Day gift for anyone passionate about fitness or outdoor activities. A good pair of shoes may enhance comfort and performance while running or walking, making it an essential item for active individuals. Whether your partner is training for a marathon or enjoys a casual jog, the best running shoes for men and women offer support and durability.

Check out our top picks:

Valentine’s Day gift for him and her: Best massagers for pain relief

For a relaxing and best Valentine’s Day gift, consider a massager designed for pain relief. It is ideal for easing sore muscles after a tough workout, providing relief from daily tension and offering relaxation and comfort. For sure, your partner will appreciate the relief they will get from muscle stiffness or chronic pain, making it a gift that promotes well-being and self-care.

Check out our top picks:

Valentine’s Day gifts: Best fitness tracker

A fitness tracker is a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for those looking to monitor their health and progress. With features like step counting, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking, these gadgets are ideal for keeping fitness enthusiasts on track with their health goals. Moreover, it may help your partner stay accountable and work toward a healthier lifestyle.

ALSO READ: Supplements for glowing skin: Your secret to a healthy and natural radiance

Here are a few picks for you:

Valentine’s Day gift ideas: Best pillows for cervical pain

A pillow for cervical pain is an ideal and the best Valentine’s Day gift for those who struggle with neck and shoulder discomfort. Designed to provide proper support and alignment, these pillows can greatly improve sleep quality. Moreover, it is a thoughtful and practical gift that shows you care about your partner’s comfort and well-being, alleviates pain and promotes a healthier posture.

A few picks for you:

Valentine’s Day gift for husband or wife: Best fitness gear

For Valentine’s Day 2025, fitness gear makes a perfect gift for active couples. Whether it is dumbbells, yoga mats, resistance bands, or kettlebells, these products may support your partner’s fitness journey and help them reach their health goals. Moreover, fitness gear may offer versatility for home workouts and can be tailored to any level of experience.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Day gifts for her 2025: Surprise your love with these 7 rose-based skincare products

Check out our top picks:

Factors to consider when choosing the best Valentine’s Day gifts?

1. Personal interests: When choosing the best Valentine's Day gifts, consider your partner’s hobbies, passions, and lifestyle, as it will show thoughtfulness and effort.

2. Quality and durability: Opt for high-quality and the best Valentine's Day gifts that are built to last. Gifts that combine practicality with longevity leave a lasting impression.

3. Meaning and sentiment: Choose the best Valentine's Day gifts that carry sentimental value, whether it is a personal keepsake or something that represents your relationship.

4. Functionality and usefulness: Opt for gifts that are practical and useful, such as fitness gear or skincare, to ensure they will be appreciated and enjoyed regularly.

5. Budget: Set a budget that works for both you and your partner. The best Valentine’s Day gifts don’t need to be extravagant but just thoughtful.

Boost your beauty and health with the best collagen supplements: Expert shares tips

Valentine's Day gifts: From skincare kits to aromatherapy diffusers, give these self-care gifts to your special ones

Valentine’s Day gift for wife: Get nourishing skincare items at up to 40% off and surprise your ladylove

Frequently asked questions

  • What are some thoughtful gifts for him?

    When picking the best Valentine's Day gifts, consider fitness gear, a smartwatch, protein powder, or a massager—items that may align with his interests and lifestyle.

  • What are some meaningful gifts for her?

    The best Valentine's Day gifts for her include skincare sets, scented candles, or a pillow for cervical pain. These gifts show care and support for her well-being.

  • How can I personalise my Valentine’s Day gift?

    Besides these meaningful presents, add a custom touch like engraving, a handwritten note, or something related to a shared experience or memory.

  • Are health and wellness gifts a good choice for Valentine’s Day?

    Yes, gifts like fitness trackers, supplements, or massagers may promote self-care. This makes them ideal for a thoughtful Valentine’s gesture.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

