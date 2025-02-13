Best Valentine’s Day gifts: Last-minute options like supplements, skincare sets and more for your partner
Feb 13, 2025 03:15 PM IST
Make your partner feel cherished by supporting their health and wellness. Check out these best Valentine’s Day gifts and make February 14 even more memorable.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Carbamide Forte Vitamin B12 Tablets 1500 mcg -Active form of Methylcobalamin Vitamin B12 Supplements for Men & Women- 90 Veg Tablets View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption | Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA Certified & US Patent Filed EAF® (Chocolate Hazelnut, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Set Box | Bath Salt, Body Wash, Body Lotion, Bathing Bar and Hand cream | Pack of 5 | For Men and Women | Pampering Kit for Birthday ,Anniversary & All Special Occasions | Premium Gift Packaging 100% Vegan View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Skechers Women Graceful-Get Connected Gray/Coral Sneakers-4 UK/India (37 EU) (7 US) (12615-GYCL) View Details
|
₹2,425
|
|
|
Caresmith Charge Boost Massage Gun | Body Massager | Massager Machine for Pain Relief for Men and Women | Deep Tissue Massager View Details
|
₹1,497
|
|
|
Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smart Watch, 1.91 UltraVU with Rotating Crown, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, Advanced Chipset, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Mode & Smartwatch Faces, IP68, (Black) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Lifelong PVC Hex Fixed Dumbbells Pack of 2 (2kg*2) Black Color for Home Gym Equipment Fitness Barbell|Gym Exercise|Home Workout, Gym Dumbbells|Dumbbells Weights for Men & Women (6 Months Warranty) View Details
|
₹259
|
|
|
Carbamide Forte Vitamin B12 Tablets 1500 mcg -Active form of Methylcobalamin Vitamin B12 Supplements for Men & Women- 90 Veg Tablets View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
HealthKart hk vitals Multivitamin For Women (60 Tablets) | With Zinc, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Multiminerals & Ginseng Extract View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Wellbeing Nutrition Glow Collagen with Glutathione | Collagen Supplements for Women & Men | Marine Collagen Powder with SkinAx², Resveratrol, Bromelain & Goji Berry | 250g - Tropical Bliss Flavor View Details
|
₹1,802
|
|
|
HealthKart hk vitals Biotin (90 Tablets) | Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair & Nails | 90 Day Pack | High Potency Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Fibre & Multivitamins | Strawberry Flavour | No Added Sugar, Gut Friendly View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Vlados Himalayan Organics Plant Based Multivitamin 60+ Ingredients With Vitamin B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, B12, A, C, D3, E, K2, Calcium, Iron , Zinc I Wholefood | Stamina & Energy I Healthy Bones & Joints I Multivitamin for Men & Women - 60 Veg Capsules View Details
|
₹719
|
|
|
Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth, Skin & Nails - 120 Veg Tablets View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
Sports Research Collagen Peptides Powder (16Oz) | Grass-Fed, Certified Paleo Friendly, Non-Gmo And Gluten Free - Unflavored View Details
|
₹3,899
|
|
|
HEALTH VEDA ORGANICS PRIVATE LIMITED Plant Based Vitamin B12 Supplement, 60 Veg Capsules, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, Moringa, Good For Digestion And Nerve Health, Glowing Skin For Men & Women View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption | Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA Certified & US Patent Filed EAF® (Chocolate Hazelnut, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Vanilla Creme] View Details
|
₹1,459
|
|
|
NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein 1kg | Isolate & Concentrate | 24g Protein & 4.9g BCAA | With Digestive Enzymes for better Absorption | NABL Lab Tested 100% Authentic Supplement Powder - Double Rich Chocolate Flavour View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
OZiva Organic Plant Protein for Everyday Fitness | 30g Protein - Pea Isolate | Complete Plant Protein Powder for Men & Women | No Added Sugar, Certified Clean & Vegan (Unflavoured, 500g) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein (23g protein,22 Vitamins & minerals,5g BCAA) Plant Based Vegan Protein Supplement For Men & Women (Alphonso Mango, 500 gm) View Details
|
₹749
|
|
|
COSRX All About Snail Korean Skincare | TSA Approved Travel Size, Gift Set with Facuak Cleanser, Essence, Cream & Eye-cream, Repairing, Recovering, Rejuvenating Kit with Snail Mucin, Korean Skincare View Details
|
₹1,539
|
|
|
Pilgrim Korean Beauty Flawless Skin Face Care Kit With Vitamin C Night Serum & Jute Kit Bag | Daily Face Wash 100 Ml, Refreshing Face Mist & Toner 100 Ml, Brightening Day Cream Spf50 100 Gm View Details
|
₹1,260
|
|
|
Beauty of Joseon [Beauty Of Joseon] 50 Spf Relief Sun Set For All Skin Type Of 1 View Details
|
₹1,079
|
|
|
mCaffeine Moment Gift Set For Men and Women With Natural Skin Care Products | Wedding Gifts For Couples | Best Gift To Pamper Your Loved Ones | Perfect Valentine Present For Him/Her | Birthday Anniversary Gift | Premium & Luxurious Gift Box View Details
|
₹1,163
|
|
|
Bryan & Candy Strawberry Bath Tub Kit Valentines Day Gift Set For Women And Men | Complete Home Spa Experience (Shower Gel, Hand & Body Lotion, Sugar Scrub, Body Polish| 100% Vegan, SLS & Paraben Free | View Details
|
₹1,120
|
|
|
Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Set Box | Bath Salt, Body Wash, Body Lotion, Bathing Bar and Hand cream | Pack of 5 | For Men and Women | Pampering Kit for Birthday ,Anniversary & All Special Occasions | Premium Gift Packaging 100% Vegan View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
PLIX - THE PLANT FIX Pineapple Pigmentation Skincare Kit For Dark Spot Removal | Cleanser, Face Serum and Moisturizer Combo With 2% Alpha Arbutin For Women & Men, Pack of 3 View Details
|
₹949
|
|
|
NutriGlow Natural’s English Rose Facial Kit with Natural Rose Extracts for Radiant & Glowing Skin, (250g+10ml) View Details
|
₹390
|
|
|
mCaffeine Body Care Gift Set with Berries Body Wash, Body Scrub & Body Butter | Gift Set for Men and Women | Birthday Anniversary wife Couples Gift Box with 3 Travel Sized Premium mCaffeine products | Perfect Valentine Gift for Him/Her View Details
|
₹251
|
|
|
Nike Mens Running Shoes Revolution 7 Wide-Black/Off Noir-Fb8501-001-7Uk View Details
|
₹3,690
|
|
|
Skechers Women Graceful-Get Connected Gray/Coral Sneakers-4 UK/India (37 EU) (7 US) (12615-GYCL) View Details
|
₹2,425
|
|
|
Adidas Mens Fluidglow M Stone/FTWWHT/ACIMIN/DOVGRY Sneaker - 8 UK (EX2099) View Details
|
₹2,283
|
|
|
Puma Unisex - Adult Skyrocket Lite Sunset Glow-Black Running Shoe - 5 UK (37943719) View Details
|
₹2,249
|
|
|
adidas Mens Mesh Glowrun Reflective M Stone/Drkroy/Vivred Running Shoes - 8 UK View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
Adidas Womens Clear Factor W CBLACK/PRPTNT Sneaker - 4 UK (EX2043) View Details
|
₹1,770
|
|
|
Reebok Mens Velocity Runner Lp Pugry6/None/None Running Shoe-8 Kids Uk (Kyc94), Grey View Details
|
₹1,703
|
|
|
adidas Mens Clinch-X M CBLACK/FTWWHT RUNNING SHOES 7 UK (EW2465) View Details
|
|
|
|
Reebok Men Stride Runner M Black/Court Green Sneaker 9 View Details
|
₹1,249
|
|
|
AGARO Strike Handheld Percussion Massage Gun, Rechargeable, 6 Interchangeable Massage Heads, 20 Speed Settings, With Carry Case, For Deep Tissue Massage, Body Relaxation, Pain Relief (Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Dr Physio (USA) Electric Heat Shiatsu Machine Body Massagers (for Cervical Neck Shoulder & Back Pain Relief) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Dr Physio Electric Full Body Massager for Pain Relief of Back, Leg & Foot, White View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Lifelong Full Body Massager Machine for Pain Relief | Body & Back Pain Relief Product | Handheld Electric Manipol Mini Massager | 5-Speed Settings | Best Gift for Women & Men (LLM270, Brown) View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
Azah Personal Massager For Women | 20 Vibration Modes, USB Rechargeable, Waterproof, Medical Grade Silicone, 3 Months Warranty | Handheld Electric Body Massager | Full Body Massager For Pain Relief View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
|
₹19,899
|
|
|
Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker, Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, Up to 18-Day Battery Life, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, 120 Sports Modes (Black) View Details
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
MI Smart Band 5- Indias No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1 (2.8 cm) AMOLED Color Display, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI), 11 Sports Mode, Heart Rate, Womens Health Tracking (Black) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium Membership View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smart Watch, 1.91 UltraVU with Rotating Crown, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, Advanced Chipset, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Mode & Smartwatch Faces, IP68, (Black) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smart Watch 1.83 inch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution (Black) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Frido Ultimate Sleep Pillow, Orthopedic Grade Gel Memory Foam for Neck & Shoulder Pain Relief, Includes Bamboo Pillow Cover, King Size - 4 Inch Height, Pack of 1, White View Details
|
|
|
|
The White Willow Pillow-Memory Foam Pillow For Neck & Shoulder Pain Relief-Cool Gel-Cervical Pillow For Sleeping-Orthopedic Pillow For Back, Side & Stomach Sleepers-Medium Firm-Standard Size-4H-Cream View Details
|
₹1,363
|
|
|
Dr Trust USA Cervical Sleeping Pillow for Spondylitis, Back & Neck Pain Relief, Memory Foam Contour (49 x 32 x 10 cm) Removable Cover, Supports Back/Side/Stomach Sleepers, Anti-Snoring (Small) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Wakefit Memory Foam Pillow | 1 Year Warranty | Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain, Pillow for Neck Pain, Orthopedic Pillow with Extra Curve Neck Support (51L x 31W x 10Hcm, Regular) View Details
|
₹688
|
|
|
Careforce Orthopedic Cervical Pillow for Neck and Shoulder Pain Relief Ergonomic Memory Foam Pillows for Sleeping Ideal for Chronic Neck Pain & Spinal Alignment Spondylitis & Contour Pillow -King Size View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Dr Trust USA Orthopedic Memory Foam Cervical Neck Pillow, Contoured Support, Spine & Shoulder Pain Relief for Side Sleeper -355 (Size 60 x 36 x 11 cm) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use View Details
|
₹30,999
|
|
|
Kore PVC 20 Kg Home Gym Set with One 3 Ft Curl Rod and One Pair Dumbbell Rods, Multicolour View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Lifelong Iron Single Adjustable Dumbbells Set For Men&Women|Home Gym Equipment For Fitness&Home Workout|Gym Dumbbells|Easy Weight Adjustment (2.5Kg To 12.5Kg)-Black, Llad02 View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Boldfit Yoga Mat for Women and Men with Cover Bag TPE Material Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat for Men for Workout, Yoga, Fitness, Exercise Mat Anti Slip Mat, Yoga Mat 6mm Gym Mat Dark-Light Blue View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Boldfit Resistance Band Set with Handles, Portable Toning Tubes with Door Anchor & Foam Handles. Resistance Tube Kit with Bag and Ankle Straps Included. (11 Pieces Tube Set), Multicolor View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Redify Skipping Rope Men and women and Children Exercise Rope for Exercise Workout & Weight LossTangle Free Jumping Rope for Kids Polyvinyl Chloride rope View Details
|
₹236
|
|
View More Products