Valentine's Day gifts: From skincare kits to aromatherapy diffusers, give these self-care gifts to your special ones
Feb 08, 2025 04:00 PM IST
Ditch flowers and celebrate love and well-being with thoughtful Valentine's Day gifts like spa kits, fitness gear and healthy treats.
Our Picks
COSRX All About Snail Korean Skincare | TSA Approved Travel Size, Gift Set with Facuak Cleanser, Essence, Cream & Eye-cream, Repairing, Recovering, Rejuvenating Kit with Snail Mucin, Korean Skincare View Details
|
₹1,539
|
|
|
Pilgrim Korean Beauty Flawless Skin Face Care Kit With Vitamin C Night Serum & Jute Kit Bag | Daily Face Wash 100 Ml, Refreshing Face Mist & Toner 100 Ml, Brightening Day Cream Spf50 100 Gm View Details
|
₹1,260
|
|
|
Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Set Box | Bath Salt, Body Wash, Body Lotion, Bathing Bar and Hand cream | Pack of 5 | For Men and Women | Pampering Kit for Birthday ,Anniversary & All Special Occasions | Premium Gift Packaging 100% Vegan View Details
|
₹1,092
|
|
|
Minimalist Anti-Acne Kit, Skincare Routine Kit for Unisex, Salicylic Acid Face Wash, Vitamin B5 Moisturizer, and Salicylic Acid Serum Combo View Details
|
₹1,077
|
|
|
mCaffeine Gift Kit with Pure Coffee Skincare | Gift Set with Face Wash, Face Scrub, Body Wash & Sunscreen | Suitable Gift Kit for All Occasions & All Skin Types | Valentine Present for Him/Her, Wife Birthday, Anniversary Perfect Gift Hampers For Men and Women View Details
|
₹1,037
|
|
|
The Face Shop Rice&Ceramide Moisturizing Skincare And Cream Set, 75 Ml (Pack Of 3), Pink View Details
|
₹715
|
|
|
Kimirica Nothing But Love Duo Potli Gift Set for Family, Friends, Men & Women | Fragnance of Gardenia and Night Blooming Jasmine | Perfec Anniversary, Birthday & Return gift set | Contains Shower gel, Body Lotion, Loofah and Reusable Potli View Details
|
₹594
|
|
|
NutriGlow Instant Glow Beauty Wine Facial kit with Goodness Of Red Grape Extracts, All Type of Skin Solution for men & women 260 gm With Free 5 in 1 Face Massager for Facial for Women & Men View Details
|
₹336
|
|
|
Kérastase Genesis Hydra-Fortifiant Anti Hair Fall Shampoo | For Normal to Oily Hair | Infused with Ginger Root and Edelweiss Native Cells | 250ml View Details
|
₹2,800
|
|
|
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, 250ml View Details
|
₹2,720
|
|
|
LOREAL PROFESSIONNEL PARIS Xtenso Care Sulfate-Free* Shampoo 250Ml And Hair Masque 200Ml Combo For All Hair Types (Pack Of 2) View Details
|
₹1,848
|
|
|
PLIX - THE PLANT FIX | Rosemary Anti Hairfall Kit - Serum (30ml), Shampoo (200ml), Conditioner (175ml) & Hair Mask (200g) | For Hair Thinning, New Hair Growth & More Volume View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
WOW Skin Science Ultimate Onion Oil Hair Care Kit for Hair Fall Control - Shampoo 300ml + Conditioner 300ml + Onion Hair Oil 200ml View Details
|
₹878
|
|
|
WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate - 3% Redensyl, 4% Anagain, 2% Baicapil, Caffeine, Biotin & Rice Water - Advanced Hair Growth Serum for Hair Fall Control & Hair Growth 30ml View Details
|
₹669
|
|
|
Biolage Scalp & Hair Reset Kit | Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 200ml + Anti-Frizz Conditioner 98g + FREE Scalp Massager View Details
|
₹544
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Lava Black) View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium Membership View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
Noise Pro 5 Smart Watch with 1.85 AMOLED Display, BT Calling, New DIY Watch Faces, Ultra Personalization with Smart Dock, Productivity Suite, 100 Sports Modes and More (Rainbow Weave) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Fastrack New Astor FS1 PRO Smart Watch, Large Super AMOLED Display (1.97) AOD, AI Voice Assistance, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Black) View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
Noise Twist Go Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch for Women with Sleek Metal Dial, Glossy Finish, 1.39 Display, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, Voice Assistance, Upto 7 Days Battery (Gold Link) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smart Watch, 1.91 UltraVU with Rotating Crown, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, Advanced Chipset, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Mode & Smartwatch Faces, IP68, (Black) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
boAt Wave Sigma 3 w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation, 2.01 HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, Crest+ OS, QR Tray, Watch Face Studio, Coins, Emergency SOS Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details
|
₹1,308
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smart Watch 1.83 inch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution (Black) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Dr Physio (USA) Electric Heat Shiatsu Machine Body Massagers (for Cervical Neck Shoulder & Back Pain Relief) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
AGARO Relaxo Electric Handheld Full Body Massager with 8 Massage Heads, 5 Mode & 6 Speed Settings for Pain Relief & Relaxation (Black), Back, Leg & Foot. View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
AGARO Galaxy Gun Massager, 4 Heads, 6 Speed, Rechargeable, Handheld, Percussion Muscle Massager for Full Body Pain Relief, Muscle Relaxation of Neck, Shoulder, Back, Foot for Men & Women, Black. View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Caresmith Revive Scalp Massager | 96 Silicon Kneading Points with Detachable Heads | Scalp, Body & Head Massager for Hair Growth (Green) View Details
|
₹1,198
|
|
|
Dr Physio Electric Full Body Massager for Pain Relief of Back, Leg & Foot, White View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Lifelong Full Body Massager Machine for Pain Relief | Body & Back Pain Relief Product | Handheld Electric Manipol Mini Massager | 5-Speed Settings | Best Gift for Women & Men (LLM270, Brown) View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
Azah Personal Massager For Women | 20 Vibration Modes, USB Rechargeable, Waterproof, Medical Grade Silicone, 3 Months Warranty | Handheld Electric Body Massager | Full Body Massager For Pain Relief View Details
|
₹779
|
|
|
ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser, 5 in 1 Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Humidifier Vaporizer, Timer and Auto-Off Safety Switch-Brown,Plastic View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser 400ML Aromatherapy Humidifier with 7-Color Light, Small Home Diffuser and Perfect for Relaxation (A-Yellow) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Asian Aura Handcrafted Ceramic Electric Round Shaped Aroma Diffuser| Aroma Oil Burner for Aromatherapy| Home Decor and Fragrance with Aroma Oils(English Lavender & Rosy Romance Fragrance 10ml Each) View Details
|
₹365
|
|
|
Diffusers for Essential Oils Large Room, 500ml Aromatherapy Diffuser，7 Colors Changed View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Diffuserlove MAX 220ML Essential Oil Diffuser Ultrasonic Remote Control Aromatherapy Diffuser Mist Humidifiers with 7 Color LED Lights and Waterless Auto Shut-off for Bedroom Office House Kitchen Yoga View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
|
|
Diffuserlove Plastic 550Ml Green Jade Grain Diffuser Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Oil Diffuser With 4 Timer Setting 7 Color Led Lights, Waterless Auto Shut-Off For Office Bedroom Baby Room Yoga Pet Room View Details
|
₹1,449
|
|
|
AIR-ROMA Plastic 500Ml Essential Mist Aroma Diffuser with Lemon Grass Oil |Ultrasonic Electric Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Vaporiser Humidifier|Auto-Off Safety Switch|7 Led Changing Light Colors View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Mindbrush Journal: Daily Gratitude Journal for Women & Men; Undated Life Planner for Self-love, Self-care, Mindfulness & Reflection; Stress & Anxiety Relief; Guided Prompts Journal Book, Habit Tracker View Details
|
₹1,295
|
|
|
The Greatest Self-help Book Is the One Written by You: A Daily Journal for Gratitude, Happiness, Reflection and Self-love View Details
|
₹1,801
|
|
|
Gratitude Journal: Invest few minutes a day to develop thankfulness, mindfulness and positivity View Details
|
₹3,641.18
|
|
|
Find Your Balance 2025 Planner Undated, Guided Journal; Gratitude Journal with Habit Tracker & Mood Tracker for Wellness + Free Stickers; 4 Months - 300 Pages by The Journal Lab (Stone White) View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
The 5-Minute Gratitude Journal View Details
|
₹996
|
|
|
|
|
Stay Magical - Undated Daily Planner and Gratitude Journal | Schedule Your Day, Achieve Goals, Manage To-do List | Habit Tracker | 12 Months, 232 Pages + Free Sticker Year - 2025 (Mystic Meadow) View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
Papboo The Five Minute Gratitude Journal for 6 months, Affirmation Journal, Planner, Happiness,Productivity, Self Care, A5 size,100 GSM PAPER Hardcover Spiral, Free Sticker,Pocket (Rose quartz) View Details
|
₹472
|
|
|
Lauret Blanc Daily Planner and Organizer, Gratitude and Affirmation Journal with Weekly and Monthly Review- A5 Size, Plan for 6 Months, Hardbound (Style 3) View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Healthy Treat Royal Treat Gift Hamper | Holi Gift Hamper | Festival Gifting | Birthday, Anniversary Gift Hamper | Wedding Gift Hamper | Healthy Gourmet Hamper | Premium Gift Hamper | Healthy Roasted Snacks Dry Fruit Gift Box View Details
|
₹1,179
|
|
|
Omay Foods Blissful Delights Gift Box | Roasted, Healthy Snacks | Gifts for Employees, Clients | Healthy Gift Hamper | Birthday Gift Hamper | Gourmet Gift Pack | Roasted, Healthy Snacks | Premium Gift Box View Details
|
₹1,132
|
|
|
True Elements Mixed Dry Fruits Panchmeva 1.2kg - Fasting Special - Trail Mix | Premium Dry Fruits | Almonds, Cashews, Dates, Raisins, Black Currant | Dry Fruits Mix | Healthy Snacks | Festive Snacking | Diwali Gifting View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Keeros Healthy Snacks Gift Pack for Valentine’s Day: Combo of Sweet & Salted, Tasty & Nutritious Roasted Super Snacks in a Beautiful Premium Gift Pack | Combo of 4 Healthy Super Snacks View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Open Secret Premium Cashew | 900g | Whole Cashew Nuts, Dry Fruits, Kaju, Healthy Snacks, Cashews, Cashew 900gm, Healthy Dry Fruits, Nutritious, Gluten Free & High Protein (Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹920
|
|
|
GreenFinity Fresh Almonds 500g | Badam | Healthy and Tasty Dry Fruits Delicious Snacks [Pack of 2]. View Details
|
₹894
|
|
|
Omay Foods Nuts & Delights Gift Box | Healthy Gift Hamper | Snacks, Tea | Valentines Day Gifts | Wedding Gift Hamper | Dry-Fruits, Healthy Roasted Snacks | Premium Gift Hamper | Valentines Gift View Details
|
₹587
|
|
|
PrettyNutty Healthy Nutmix 500g, Dried Almonds, Black Raisins, Cashewnuts, Cranberries, Black Dates & Many More. (Pack of Jar) View Details
|
₹324
|
|
|
Healthy Treat Gur Chana 400gm | Jaggery Coated Chana | Gud Chana | Roasted Chickpeas with Natural Jaggery | Immunity Booster | Delicious and Healthy Gur Chana Snacks | Perfect for Snacking Anytime View Details
|
₹260
|
|
|
FitBox Sports Intruder 20 Kg Adjustable PVC Dumbbells Weights With Dumbbells Rods For Home Gym & Strength Training, 10 Kg X 2 (Black) View Details
|
₹775
|
|
|
Kore 20 KG PVC-DM COMBO16 (3Kg X 4 Plates + 2Kg X 4 Plates) Home Gym Dumbbells Kit View Details
|
₹775
|
|
|
Lifelong FitPro (2.5 HP Peak) Manual Incline Motorized Treadmill for Home with 12 preset Workouts, Max Speed 12km/hr. Bluetooth Speaker|Max. User Weight 100Kg, (LLTM09) View Details
|
|
|
|
Boldfit Resistance Band Set with Handles, Portable Toning Tubes with Door Anchor & Foam Handles. Resistance Tube Kit with Bag and Ankle Straps Included. (11 Pieces Tube Set), Multicolor View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Wiselife Tru Body Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap For Men And Women | Non-Slip Textured Extra Wide & Thick | Pro Balance Tpe Exercise Mat For Home, Pilates, Gym & Fitness (6MM, Wine) View Details
|
₹1,277
|
|
|
MuscleBlaze Beginners Protein (Jar Pack), Whey Supplement (Chocolate, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) No Added Sugar, Faster Muscle Recovery & Improved Strength with 650 ml Shaker (Combo Pack) View Details
|
₹1,469
|
|
|
WiseLife Bottle Green Yoga Block | Yoga Brick (Set of 2, Extra Large Size), High Density Premium EVA Foam Material, Soft Surface for balance, support & performance, Yoga Props View Details
|
₹802
|
|
