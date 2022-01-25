Bhagyashree spills health benefits of ‘nutritious pumpkin’ and we are tempted

From Halloween to Thanksgiving and beyond, pumpkin is one vegetable (or fruit, scientifically) that deserves a lot of credit for instantly putting us in the fall-winter spirit while making this time of year so festive but ask us to eat it regularly and watch us cringe if not for Bollywood actor Bhagyashree's latest health video. Do you, like us, balk at the mention of kaddu? Bhagyashree reveals plenty of its health benefits that can even “make children eat the nutritious pumpkin”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, as has been her custom for the past one year, Bhagyashree shared a video straight from her garden and tempted us as she spilled the beans on the health benefits of pumpkin. “The easiest way to make children eat the nutritious pumpkin is to tell the story of Cinderella. This vegetable is not only good for eye health but also for digestive issues as it has a lot of fiber (sic),” the diva shared.

She added, “The pumpkin is also an excellent way to supplement vitamins needed to combat thyroid issues. Can be used to make soup, add consistency to gravies and even innovative sweet dishes. So for those who balk at the mention of pumpkin, camouflage it. #healthfood #healthytips #tuesdaytips #pumpkin #vitamins #foodhacks #health #cookingeasy #easytips # #vegetable #fiber (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pumpkin is one undisputed icon of the fall season and here are some of its additional health benefits.

Pumpkin is a weight-loss friendly food courtesy its low calorie count and is packed with vitamins which may boost immunity. It is highly nutritious and very high in beta-carotene, a carotenoid that our body turns into vitamin A.

It contains antioxidants like alpha-carotene, beta-carotene and beta-cryptoxanthin which can neutralize free radicals and stop them from damaging the body cells and reducing the risk of chronic diseases. The impressive nutrient profile of pumpkin has been linked to strong eyesight as our body ages.