Bloating, acidity and constipation? Doctor reveals everyday lifestyle habits harming gut health in young adults

Digestive issues such as bloating, acidity, constipation, irregular bowel movements and abdominal discomfort are increasingly common among young adults today. While infections and underlying medical conditions may contribute, modern lifestyle habits are emerging as a major factor behind declining gut health. (Also read: Bangalore oncologist shares 4 things every woman should know about early breast cancer detection )

Rising digestive issues among young adults

Rising digestive issues in young adults linked to diet and lifestyle choices.(Freepik)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amit Maydeo, Chairman of the Institute of Gastrosciences, Sir HN Reliance Hospital, explains why digestive issues are rising among young adults and highlights the key everyday habits affecting gut health.

One of the most common habits affecting gut health is late-night snacking. Eating close to bedtime disrupts the body’s natural digestive rhythm, increases the risk of acid reflux and can negatively impact sleep quality. “The gut has a circadian clock, and an irregular eating schedule can disrupt digestion, metabolism, and healthy gut flora,” said Dr Maydeo.

Another growing concern is excessive caffeine intake. “To cope with long work hours, academic pressure and lack of sleep, many young adults consume multiple cups of coffee, energy drinks or other caffeinated beverages,” he noted. High caffeine intake can stimulate excess stomach acid, worsen acidity, trigger anxiety and in some cases cause diarrhoea or intestinal irritation. Sugar and artificial additives in energy drinks may further disturb the gut microbiome.

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Dr Maydeo highlights the impact of ultra-processed foods on gut health. (Shutterstock)

{{^usCountry}} Stress, sleep and other gut disruptors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stress, sleep and other gut disruptors {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Maydeo also pointed to ultra-processed foods as a major issue. Diets high in fast food, packaged snacks and sugary drinks but low in fibre can negatively impact digestion. Fibre is essential for feeding good gut bacteria and supporting healthy bowel movements. A low-fibre diet, he warned, can lead to constipation, inflammation and long-term metabolic concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Maydeo also pointed to ultra-processed foods as a major issue. Diets high in fast food, packaged snacks and sugary drinks but low in fibre can negatively impact digestion. Fibre is essential for feeding good gut bacteria and supporting healthy bowel movements. A low-fibre diet, he warned, can lead to constipation, inflammation and long-term metabolic concerns. {{/usCountry}}

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He further highlighted the role of stress and sleep deprivation in gut health. The gut and brain are closely connected through the gut-brain axis. Chronic stress can alter gut movement, increase sensitivity and trigger symptoms similar to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Poor sleep, meanwhile, affects digestion, immunity and hormonal balance.

Other silent disruptors include frequent antibiotic use, smoking, vaping and alcohol consumption, all of which can impact gut flora and overall digestive health.

How to improve gut health naturally

Despite these concerns, Dr Maydeo emphasised that gut health can improve significantly with consistent lifestyle changes. “A balanced diet, regular meal timings, increased fibre intake, proper hydration, reduced processed food consumption, regular exercise, good sleep and stress management can help restore gut balance,” he said.

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He added that individuals should not ignore persistent symptoms. If issues such as bloating, unexplained weight loss, blood in stool, or severe abdominal pain continue, medical evaluation is necessary to rule out underlying conditions and ensure timely treatment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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