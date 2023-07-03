Blood donation: Is blood donation safe? How often can we donate blood?

Blood donation is one of the most regulated practices across the world, ensuring not only the safety and efficacy of collected blood and its components but also ensuring safety of the blood donor. However, many are often in a fix about how safe it is or how often can we donate blood.

Is blood donation safe?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rasika Dhawan Setia, Director and HOD - Transfusion Medicine at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, shared, “Blood donation is extremely safe process. New, sterile disposable blood bags or kits used for each blood donation. Blood collection is carried out following strict aseptic techniques. Hence, there is no risk of contracting infections during the donation process. Every time a blood donor comes for blood donation, he/she undergoes a mini health check-up to ascertain his or her fitness to donate. This check-up might turn up a condition that may need medical attention, such as high blood pressure or a heart arrhythmia. In addition, the donors are tested for infectious diseases that they may be unaware of.”

She elaborated, “The screening will also reveal if the donor has a rare blood type. This information can be useful if at any point in life they ever face a surgery or another medical situation in which a transfusion might be required, they are already typed and crucial time is saved. Most healthy adults can donate 350-450 ml of blood safely, without health risks. Within a few days of a blood donation, the body replaces the lost fluids. Studies have shown that regular blood donors have lower levels of bad cholesterol (LDL) and triglycerides compared to non-donors. Additionally, people who donate blood are able to manage their blood pressure, haemoglobin, and iron levels comparatively well, than non-donors. Some donors with higher hemoglobin, blood donation helps to lower the viscosity of the blood, which has been associated with the formation of blood clots, heart attacks and stroke. One blood donation can save up to three lives. People who donate regularly inherently feel good and happy knowing that they are helping others, and altruism and volunteering have been linked to positive health outcomes, including a lower risk for depression and greater longevity.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Rajesh Sawant, Consultant, Transfusion Medicine and Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, explained, “The basics i.e. how much blood is there in our body and how much is drawn when we donate. Each one of us has as much as 4-5 litres of blood. An adult who is weighing about say 50-55 kgs has 4-5 litres of blood in his/her circulation; out of which what is drawn during donation is either 350 ml, if one weighs less than 55 kgs but more than 45 kgs body weight or 450 ml if one is more than 55 kgs – this is equivalent to less than 10% of what we have in total. As far as safety is concerned, there is no issue that one will develop weakness or any deficiency post-blood donation; hence, it is safe to donate blood. Some people are centurion blood donors (those who have donated blood more than 100 times in their lifetime) who are hail & hearty and healthy. Some scientific studies have proved that regular blood donation helps to replace aged blood cells with newly generated red cells. Regular blood donors suffer from lesser cardiac diseases like heart attacks or coronary artery disease. The aging process in regular blood donors is also slower when compared to non-donors.”

He added, “From a safety perspective, where to donate blood is also important. It is always advisable to donate blood in a hospital-based blood centre, especially if you are donating blood for the first time, as outdoor blood donation camps don’t have extensive resuscitation services and have little to no medical support service in case of an emergency. It is always better to donate to a hospital-based blood centre so that in the rare event in case there is any complication caused due to donation like a vasovagal attack or reaction, then the medical care available easily and the donor’s health can be safeguarded. Also, the donor must be vigilant about the blood centre where he/she is donating blood should be a licensed centre, as blood banks are licensed by the government.”

How often can we donate blood?

Dr Rasika Dhawan Setia revealed, “As per government guidelines, a male donor can donate whole blood every three months (90 days), while females can donate every four months (120 days). However, platelets donation can be done more frequently, after 48 hours (not more than 2 times a week) limited to 24 in one year. Make a habit of donating blood regularly and encourage other to do so as well without any fear. Despite being the largest population in the world, there is critical shortage of donated blood and hence each donation matters.”

According to Dr Rajesh Sawant, when it comes to blood donation, adequate care has been taken by the regulatory authorities and by various national guidelines, which dictate the frequency of blood donation. He said, “This frequency of blood donation differs from region to region and country to country. In India, there are separate criteria for male and female donors, considering our population and health. In India, a female donor can donate blood every four months, i.e. three times in a year, whereas a male donor can donate blood every three months, i.e. four times in a year. When it comes to single donor platelets or platelet donation, the criteria are different, as here one does not lose much of red cells as only platelets and the liquid portion of the blood, i.e. plasma, are taken. Hence, one can donate platelets or plasma as many as 24 times a year. It is extremely safe, as when one goes to a medical centre, the blood is not drawn directly. First, a medical examination is done followed by testing of haemoglobin, temperature, pulse, and blood pressure. With normal blood pressure and haemoglobin above 12.5 g/dL, one is accepted as a blood donor.”

