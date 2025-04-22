Body brushing worth the hype? Dermat shares the truth and what is the correct method

Skin and body care trends on social media are continuously evolving, with new practices popping up online along with a string of expectations that fuel the buzz. Identifying whether it’s just another fleeting wellness trend or something that may actually offer long-term benefits is where the real challenge lies. Body brushing is one such trend that has captured the attention of netizens. Let’s decode it and see if it’s truly worth a spot in your body care routine. Body brushing may appear new, but it can be traced back to ancient times.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anuradha Sharma, Medical Advisor and Skin Expert at Fixderma, shared the basics of body brushing and whether it's more than the social media buzz it garnered.

What is body brushing?

Body brushing includes brushing the dry skin.(Shutterstock)

She explained, “Promoted by celebrities, influencers, and holistic health practitioners alike, the body brushing practice involves using a firm-bristled brush to sweep across dry skin in upward strokes, typically before showering. A major question that arises is why this is gaining popularity, claiming it boosts circulation, exfoliates the skin, stimulates the lymphatic system, and even reduces the appearance of cellulite.”

Moreover, it may appear as if it's a new trend with influencers trying it out, but body brushing can actually be traced back centuries in ancient cultures. Dr Anuradha Sharma explained, "While it might seem like the latest trend, body brushing is far from new and has deep roots in ancient cultures, from Ayurvedic ‘Garshana’ practices to Greek and Japanese rituals. In these traditions, dry brushing was used not just for hygiene or for skin care, but as a spiritual or energising routine. Fans of body brushing report smoother skin, fewer ingrown hairs, reduced appearance of cellulite, improved circulation and lymphatic drainage."

Does body brushing help in detox?

There are claims that body brushing can detoxify the body, but how true is it? Dr Sharma debunked it and revealed, “We urge a cautious approach to these broader health claims. As there is no clinical evidence that dry brushing detoxifies the body or meaningfully improves lymphatic flow. But as it is a mechanical exfoliator, it can absolutely help remove dead skin cells and improve the skin’s texture if done correctly and safely.”

What is the correct body brushing method?

Body brushing is not entirely redundant as it still acts as a mechanical exfoliator. (Shutterstock)

As Dr Sharma clarified, body brushing may not help with lymphatic flow, but instead it helps in mechanical exfoliation, getting rid of dead cells. She shared a guide on how to do it correctly:

The process is simple, use a natural-bristle brush, start at your feet and work your way upward using gentle, sweeping motions toward the heart.

Be sure to avoid sensitive areas, cuts, or inflamed skin, and one thing to take care of is do not brush too aggressively. Overdoing it can cause irritation, microtears, weaken your natural skin barrier, and redness or stinging.

It is recommended that brushing should be done only a few times in a week and should be followed by a good thick moisturizer to prevent dryness.

In my opinion, like many wellness practices, body brushing seems to sit at the intersection of anecdotal satisfaction and limited scientific validation. While it may not be the miracle detoxifier it does offer a simple and low-cost way to enhance your skin texture and get rid of dead skin and water retention.

ALSO READ: Say goodbye to dull, tanned summer skin: Expert shares 7 skincare hacks for good hydration

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.