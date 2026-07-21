Botox vs fillers: Facial aesthetics expert Dr Reema Arora explains the difference and how to get natural-looking results

There are many anti-ageing treatments available in the world of cosmetic procedures. But with so much discourse around them, confusion is bound to arise. Botox and fillers are usually mentioned in conversations around facial aesthetics. However, despite being discussed together, they serve very different purposes.

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ALSO READ: Can Botox make your face look frozen or puffy years later? Facial aesthetics expert shares what really happens

Dr Reema Arora, facial aesthetics expert and founder of The Face Clinic in New Delhi, explained to HT Lifestyle in an interview how the two treatments differ and what you can go for to achieve natural-looking results.

So, why should you understand this distinction correctly? Dr Arora responded, “The most unnatural-looking aesthetic results are not always caused by too much treatment. Often, they happen because the face was treated before it was properly understood.”

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{{^usCountry}} She also reiterated that the two treatments are not interchangeable, as they target different facial concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also reiterated that the two treatments are not interchangeable, as they target different facial concerns. {{/usCountry}}

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What do Botox and fillers do?

Filler adds youthful volume.

You will see that your face makes a lot of expression lines. When you frown, squint or raise your eyebrows, you will see the lines forming on your face. Botox helps to soften these lines. Dr Arora shared what Botox does: "Botox works by relaxing overactive facial muscles that create expression lines — such as frown lines, forehead lines, crow’s feet, jaw tension, or a heavy-looking expression.”

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Next, the expert addressed fillers, which she believed are often misunderstood as treatments that simply ‘fill lines’ or ‘fill wrinkles.’ However, their actual function is quite different.

She described what fillers actually do: "Modern dermal fillers are better understood as structural and contouring tools. They can restore support where volume has reduced, improve facial balance, soften hollows, enhance lips, contour the chin or jawline, and correct age-related shadows."

In fact, she insisted that fillers should not be seen as line-fillers. In the right hands, they are contouring and support tools that can restore balance without making the face look filled.

How do doctors personalise Botox and filler treatments for different facial concerns?

You may feel that it is simply a matter of choosing between the two, but facial treatments are not so compartmentalised. They are personalised according to individual concerns and may involve a combination of treatments. Let's see what the expert has to say.

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“Personalised treatment is important. A forehead line may need muscle relaxation. A tired under-eye may need structural support, skin improvement, pigmentation correction, or sometimes no filler at all. Fine lines may reflect dehydration, collagen loss, sun damage or thinning skin — not just wrinkles," Dr Arora said how the same visible concerns may have different causes and therefore may require different treatments.

Insisting on the need for a thorough consultation, she added, "A careful consultation also helps identify when puffiness, pigmentation, skin thinning, lifestyle factors or medical concerns may be contributing to the way the face looks.”

Further, Dr Arora shared that in her practice, she uses a layered facial assessment to study a person's expressions, facial structure, skin quality, proportion and ageing pattern before deciding whether Botox, fillers, skin-quality treatments, or no treatment at all are appropriate. This is why a consultation is essential for determining which treatment, if any, may be suitable for you. You, by yourself, cannot decide.

Which one should you go with?

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There are many cases where Botox or fillers have led to exaggerated results, such as a swollen appearance or limited facial movement, making the face look unnatural. This raises one of the biggest doubts: how can you still ensure the results look natural?



According to Dr Arora, natural-looking results depend less on the injectable itself and more on the judgment and expertise behind its use.

What happens if Botox and fillers are used incorrectly? Answering this, Dr Arora shared, "Botox can soften expression-related lines, but if used incorrectly, it can make the face look stiff. Fillers can restore balance and support, but if placed without understanding facial anatomy, they can make the face look heavy, puffy or overdone.”

The best result should make the face look, as per the expert, rested, balanced and emotionally softer, without changing the person’s identity

About the expert

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Dr Reema Arora has over 20 years of experience in non-surgical facial aesthetics. Her areas of interest include advanced treatments such as Botox, dermal fillers, non-surgical facelifts, skin rejuvenation, regenerative aesthetic therapies, and medical weight management. Her approach is based on facial anatomy, skin biology and long-term aesthetic goals. Every treatment is planned following a detailed medical consultation and guided by clinical expertise, AI-assisted facial analysis and long-term treatment outcomes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.