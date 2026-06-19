Can Botox make your face look frozen or puffy years later? Facial aesthetics expert shares what really happens

If you are familiar with this, it may naturally create anxiety about how Botox might affect the face in the long term, instilling second thoughts in those who may be considering this cosmetic treatment.

But the real answer is much more nuanced! Is it really Botox that causes the frozen look, or does it come down to how the treatment is planned and performed?

Answering the nuances, Dr Reema Arora, facial aesthetics expert and founder at The Face Clinic, New Delhi, offered insights on what can actually lead to a frozen or puffy-looking face after Botox and how the treatment can be planned for more natural-looking results.

But first, let's get the basics sorted. Botox has become a buzzword, especially with social media gossip around celebrities' dramatic facial transformations. But what exactly does it do, and why do people go for Botox in the first place?

You may observe that when you raise your eyebrows, horizontal lines appear on your forehead. Similarly, when you frown, lines may form between your eyebrows, and when you smile or squint, fine lines can appear around the eyes. Certain expression lines deepen over time and become prominent in the form of ageing lines.

This is where Botox comes in. “Botox works by relaxing selected muscles that create expression lines, such as frown lines, forehead lines, crow’s feet, jaw tension or a heavy-looking brow,” Dr Arora clarified, which expression lines Botox targets.