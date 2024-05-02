A stroke, also known as a brain attack, arises when blood flow to a portion of the brain is obstructed or when a blood vessel ruptures within the brain. In either scenario, segments of the brain sustain injury or perish and this event can result in enduring brain impairment, persistent disability or ultimately, death. Brain health tips: Preventive measures for young working professionals to mitigate stroke risk (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sadique Pathan, Neurologist at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital in Pune's Hadapsar, asserted that brain stroke is a very serious issue and can greatly affect brain health but young professionals who work, can take steps to prevent them. He shared the following advices on changing your lifestyle, practicing meditation and getting regular check-ups with a doctor -

Lifestyle Changes: To reduce the risk of having a stroke, it's important to eat well and good food. Focus on eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Try to avoid foods that are high in bad fats and cholesterol, as they can block your arteries. It's important to keep a healthy weight because being overweight can increase the chances of having a stroke. You can do this by staying active and eating a balanced diet. Try to exercise regularly, aiming for about 30 minutes of moderate activity, like brisk walking or swimming, most days of the week. This helps to keep your blood pressure in check and improves your overall heart health. Lastly, it's a good idea to limit how much alcohol you drink and to avoid smoking altogether. Both of these habits can greatly raise your chances of having a stroke, so it's important to cut back on alcohol and get help to quit smoking if you need it. Even being around second-hand smoke can be harmful, so it's best to stay away from it completely. Meditation and Stress Management: To stay healthy and prevent strokes, try mindfulness and meditation. These practices help calm your mind, reducing stress and keeping your blood pressure in check. Meditating regularly can also make you feel happier and more emotionally strong. Another good idea is to find healthy ways to deal with stress. Chronic stress can harm your heart and raise your blood pressure, so it's important to manage it well. You can do this by trying things like deep breathing exercises, doing yoga, or enjoying hobbies that relax you. Regular Health Check-Ups: It's important to monitor your blood pressure regularly to catch signs of high blood pressure early, as it's a leading cause of strokes. Getting screened for diabetes and checking cholesterol levels are also crucial, as both conditions increase stroke risk. Additionally, understanding and keeping track of personal stroke risk factors, like atrial fibrillation, through regular medical check-ups, allows for early identification and appropriate management strategies.

Dr Sadique Pathan said, “By making these strategies part of your everyday routine, young professionals who are working can greatly lower their chances of having a stroke. It's important to take a proactive approach to your health, focusing on things like the way you live, managing stress, and getting regular check-ups to prevent strokes and if you notice any symptoms of a stroke, getting medical help quickly can save your life. So it's crucial to recognise those signs and act fast.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Amey Potnis, MBBS, Consulting Physician and Director at Ichhapurti Diagnostic Centre and Polyclinic, revealed, “95% of stroke cases occur at age 45 and above but the trend is changing nowadays. Stroke has significant repercussions for the economy due to the loss of human capital, as the patient has to depend on others and may no longer remain employed. At the same time, one needs informal care, which also leads to additional economic losses for the patient and the caregivers, eventually, this affects the individual and national income.”

He added, “Globally, the estimation is that 11% of people who have had a stroke might have a recurrence within 1 year and 26% within 5 years. Ensuring a better quality of care for stroke will be paramount in order to decrease the prevalence of the disease, which has been established to lead to long-term grave health consequences if the treatment is not timely and economically effective, in compliance with guideline-recommended practices.”

Highlighting that preventing strokes necessitates a proactive approach blending mental health, lifestyle modifications and timely health checkups, Dr Amey Potnis informed, “High blood pressure is an important risk factor for stroke. Detecting and managing hypertension is of key importance to prevent stroke. This can be achieved through weight control, reduced intake of sodium, and increased dietary potassium. Healthy diet and exercising to maintain healthy cholesterol levels is another crucial element.”