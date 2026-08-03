Breathlessness in women blamed on anaemia? Cardiologist shares 5 signs it may be a heart condition

Breathlessness in women is often linked to anaemia. This happens when the body does not have enough haemoglobin to carry oxygen to the organs and tissues, resulting in shortness of breath. Although this symptom is commonly associated with anaemia, it should not be treated as the only possible explanation for this symptom. Many do so, which may end up in a delay in correct diagnosis. In some cases, breathlessness may also be linked to an underlying heart condition.



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What is this overlooked heart condition being discussed here? Dr Anshul Kumar Gupta, consultant in interventional cardiology at Manipal Hospital, Jaipur, shed light on the condition, identifying it as mitral stenosis. But what is mitral stenosis, and why can breathlessness be one of its symptoms? This clarity will help in deassociation.

What is mitral stenosis?

The cardiologist pinpointed a heart condition called mitral stenosis. To understand why this heart condition may cause breathlessness, let's look at the role of the heart valve called the mitral valve and what happens when it is damaged.

Dr Gupta described, “Mitral stenosis happens when the mitral valve inside the heart gets narrowed or blocked. A narrow mitral valve makes it harder for blood to flow from the left atrium (upper chamber) to the left ventricle (lower chamber) on the left side of the heart. This is because the valve can’t open as much as it should to let blood go through. And getting blood to the left ventricle is important as it sends oxygen-rich blood to all the body’s cells.”

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{{^usCountry}} Why does this particular valve get affected? Dr Gupta elaborated that mitral stenosis may develop due to damage caused by rheumatic fever, age-related changes, or calcium. In some cases, it may also be congenital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why does this particular valve get affected? Dr Gupta elaborated that mitral stenosis may develop due to damage caused by rheumatic fever, age-related changes, or calcium. In some cases, it may also be congenital. {{/usCountry}}

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Why does this particular valve get affected? Dr Gupta explained that mitral stenosis may develop due to damage caused by rheumatic fever, age-related changes or calcium buildup. In some cases, it may also be congenital. The condition typically develops gradually rather than occurring suddenly, and he cautioned that its symptoms may be very subtle in the early stages.

How can you know that breathlessness is not anaemia and is mitral stenosis?

Fatigue and rapid palpitations may signal towards a heart problem.

Anaemia is a blood condition that can develop due to various deficiencies and other underlying causes. So, how can you tell whether your breathlessness may be related to a heart valve condition instead?



Here are some signs Dr Gupta shared that may indicate mitral stenosis:

1. Fatigue:

A level of exhaustion that goes beyond normal tiredness and starts interfering with everyday activities.

2. Frequent chest infections (bronchitis):

Repeated lung infections can occur due to fluid buildup and increased pressure in the lungs.

3. Palpitations:

A noticeable feeling of rapid, fluttering, or irregular heartbeat caused by strain on the heart.

4. Cough with blood:

Increased pressure in the lung vessels can sometimes lead to blood appearing in the cough.

5. Swelling in the abdomen, feet or ankles:

This happens when your heart is struggling to pump effectively, causing fluid to build up.

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What happens if you leave this untreated? According to the doctor, it may increase the risk of stroke. He described, “Poor blood flow in the heart can lead to clot formation, which may travel to the brain and cause a stroke.”

So, it is best not to assume that breathlessness is caused by anaemia and try to manage it solely by eating foods aimed at addressing nutritional deficiencies. Although anaemia is a common cause of breathlessness, persistent or unusual symptoms should not be dismissed, as they may mean an underlying heart condition.

More about the expert: Dr Anshul Kumar Gupta has an experience of 14 years in this field.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.