Bryan Johnson says he never sleeps with his girlfriend: Should you do the same to improve sleep quality?

Do you and your partner end the day by curling up in the same bed, or do you retreat to separate sleeping spaces? For most couples, sharing a bed is almost a given – a nightly ritual of cuddles, conversation and drifting off side by side. But what if sleeping together is actually getting in the way of a good night's sleep? For some couples, separate beds may not be a sign of distance at all, but a way to sleep better.

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Tech entrepreneur, longevity expert and the CEO of Kernel, Bryan Johnson, has revealed that he has never shared a bed with his partner, Kate Tolo. In an Instagram video shared on August 11, the biohacker explained why the couple sleep in separate beds, citing studies on partners sharing a bed and what the research says about its impact.

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“I have never slept with my girlfriend”

{{^usCountry}} In the video, Bryan revealed that he has never shared a bed with his girlfriend, Kate. In fact, the couple not only sleep in separate beds but also live in separate homes. He said, “I have never slept with my girlfriend. Yes, you heard that right. Kate and I have separate beds and separate homes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, Bryan revealed that he has never shared a bed with his girlfriend, Kate. In fact, the couple not only sleep in separate beds but also live in separate homes. He said, “I have never slept with my girlfriend. Yes, you heard that right. Kate and I have separate beds and separate homes.” {{/usCountry}}

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For most couples, this may sound almost unthinkable – after all, cuddling up together at the end of the day and drifting off to sleep is often part of the daily routine. But could sleeping in separate beds actually lead to better sleep, and is it something more couples should consider? Bryan shares findings from various studies and what they suggest about couples sleeping separately.

Does using separate beds improve sleep quality?

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The longevity expert highlights findings from various studies on couples sleeping together, while noting that the data varies depending on factors such as sleep cycles, sex, and overall physical and mental health.

One study found that sharing a bed can trigger more nighttime awakenings, while another suggested that couples who sleep together tend to have greater synchronisation between their sleep stages.

Bryan explains, “A study of 55 couples found about six partner triggered awakenings per night. But the science is split. A separate study of 12 couples found that sleeping together came with about 10 percent more REM sleep and tighter sleep stage syncing between partners.”

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Moreover, the impact appears to vary by sex, with more women reporting waking up during the night, while another survey found that sleeping together may benefit overall physical and mental health.

The biohacker elaborates, “The data varies by sex. One study shows that women sleep measurably worse with a partner in bed, while men report sleeping better. That said, in a survey of 1,000 adult couples who slept together report sleeping better overall, less insomnia, less fatigue, and better mental health. The catch is that this was self-reported. So, happier and healthier people may just be more likely to share beds.”

Should you and your partner sleep in different beds?

So, what does the data actually suggest? Should couples sleep separately for better sleep quality, or share a bed to feel closer while potentially benefiting their overall health and stress levels? According to Bryan, there is no one-size-fits-all answer – it ultimately comes down to what works best for you.

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He concludes, “So, should you sleep alone or together? It depends. For some couples, sleeping together improves sleep. For others, separate beds might save your sleep or your relationship, possibly both.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Bryan Johnson is an American tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist who is famous for spending millions of dollars annually on an extreme, data-driven anti-ageing regimen called “Project Blueprint” in an effort to reverse his biological age and achieve indefinite longevity.