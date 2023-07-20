BTS' V enjoys an energising workout and fun dancing session during Live: Watch Taehyung's video for midweek inspiration

BTS member V, born Kim Taehyung, took to Weverse Live today to share his workout routine featuring a fun dance session with ARMY. Popular for his infamous short lives, this workout session was also approximately 3 minutes long. However, it excited the singer and songwriter's fans, who took to social media to share their feelings about the clips. The K-Pop star's live featured him doing three exercises. Earlier, he had also shared a To-Do list with fans on Instagram. Scroll through to see Taehyung's gym routine.

BTS' V works out in the gym

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung's energising workout and fun dancing session wows ARMY. (Weverse, Instagram)

BTS members Kim Taehyung came on Weverse Live today. In two videos, V gave ARMY a glimpse of his workout session at the gym. The singer practised Face Pull, Dumbbell Lateral Raises, and Shoulder Press in the clips. While the first exercise targets the rear deltoids, the second is great for building width in your upper body, and the third strengthens your shoulders and upper back. Meanwhile, in the clips, between workouts, Taehyung vibes to the songs playing in the background and dances to the beats.

ARMY react to Taehyung's clips

After V's workout, ARMY took to Twitter to share clips from the live. While some gushed over his cuteness, others got inspired by his workout routine. One fan tweeted, "Taehyung shaking his head cutely, even his instructor can't stop smiling." Another wrote, "His charm is irresistible." An ARMY tweeted, "Look at his energy." Check out some other tweets by ARMY.

Face Pull Benefits:

The Face Pull targets muscle groups around your shoulder joint - specifically the posterior deltoids (rear delts) and rotator cuff muscles. They improve scapular stability, posture, and strength.

Dumbbell Lateral Raises Benefits:

Dumbbell Lateral Raises help you achieve defined shoulders and upper arms that have a rounded appearance. They also increase shoulder mobility, range of motion, and stability.

Shoulder Press Benefits:

Shoulder Press is an upper-body exercise. It targets muscles such as the trapezoid, the deltoid, and the triceps. It improves overall strength and posture and decreases the risk of osteoporosis.

Earlier, BTS leader Kim Namjoon (RM) shared in one of his Weverse Lives that he worked out with Taehyung during their gym session. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for V's solo album. Other BTS members have been releasing their solo projects, including Jungkook - who released his single Seven recently.

