Burn at Home? Doctor shares what to do immediately and which home remedies to avoid

Burns are among the most common injuries occurring at home. Many are minor and heal well, but the first few minutes after a burn are important. Unfortunately, this is also when well-meaning family members may reach for butter, ghee, toothpaste, turmeric, flour or other traditional remedies. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aruna Ramesh, HOD and senior consultant, Department of Accident and Emergency Medicine, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru, shared first-aid steps you can consider to treat burns at home.

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Scenario 1: Hot oil splashes on the hand

A 35-year-old woman is frying pakoras when hot oil splashes onto the back of her hand. The skin becomes red and painful within seconds.

Dr Aruna advises moving away from the heat source and placing the affected hand under cool running tap water for 20 minutes. Remove rings, bangles, watches, or other tight items early, because swelling can develop rapidly. After cooling, loosely cover the area with a clean, non-stick dressing or sterile gauze. If a blister develops, do not deliberately break it.

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A burn involving the face, eyes, hands or a major joint needs medical assessment.

Scenario 2: A child spills hot tea

{{^usCountry}} A three-year-old pulls a cup of freshly made tea from a table. The hot liquid spills over the chest and upper arm. The immediate priority is not to search for a home remedy. “Remove the child from the source of heat and cool the affected area with cool water. Cover the rest of the child’s body to prevent feeling cold,” Dr Aruna suggested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A three-year-old pulls a cup of freshly made tea from a table. The hot liquid spills over the chest and upper arm. The immediate priority is not to search for a home remedy. “Remove the child from the source of heat and cool the affected area with cool water. Cover the rest of the child’s body to prevent feeling cold,” Dr Aruna suggested. {{/usCountry}}

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If clothing is soaked with hot liquid but not stuck to the skin, carefully remove it. If clothing is stuck to the skin, do not pull it away. Cool the area and seek medical attention. Because children have smaller bodies and can develop significant burns from relatively small amounts of hot liquid, burns involving a young child should receive medical assessment; seek urgent emergency medical care immediately.

Scenario 3: A pressure cooker releases steam

A person opens a pressure cooker before the pressure has completely released. A burst of steam hits the face and forearm. “Steam burns can be deceptively serious,”said Dr Aruna. The person should move away from the source and cool the affected skin with cool running water where practical. A burn involving the face, eyes, hands or a major joint needs medical assessment. If there is difficulty breathing, facial swelling or concern about inhaling hot steam or smoke, seek urgent emergency medical care immediately.

What actually happens when skin is burned?

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A burn is tissue damage caused by heat, chemicals, electricity, or radiation. The seriousness of a burn depends largely on its depth and the amount of skin involved. A superficial burn may appear red, painful and dry. Deeper burns may blister or appear pale, white, brown or charred.

A burn is tissue damage caused by heat, chemicals, electricity, or radiation.

What about blisters?

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Dr Aruna highlighted that a blister is the body’s natural covering over injured skin. Do not deliberately pop or peel it. Breaking the blister can expose the underlying tissue and increase the opportunity for contamination and infection. Similarly, avoid putting adhesive plasters directly onto a fresh burn. They can stick to damaged skin and cause additional trauma when removed. After cooling, cover the burn loosely with a clean, non-stick dressing or sterile gauze.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.