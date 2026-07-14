Busy working parent? Child psychologist shares 7 ways to raise an emotionally secure child

For working parents, juggling professional responsibilities while raising a child can be challenging. They may constantly worry whether they are spending enough time with their children or adequately meeting their emotional needs. Stuck between long working hours and meetings, connecting with children may be difficult.



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Know how working parents can bond with their children better. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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But there are practical ways parents can improve their connection and bond with their children, even within the limited pockets of time available during a busy day. Small yet consistent efforts can help children feel valued and seen.

Let's hear from a child psychologist about how working parents can strengthen their connection with their children. Preeti Kwatra, co-founder and CEO of Petals Preschool and Daycare, told HT Lifestyle that feelings of guilt often surface among working parents as they are not spending enough time with their children.

“There is a guilt that follows most working parents through the day. The feeling that being away means falling short,” she said.

The child psychologist further described how emotional security is built. "Emotional security is not built through hours; it is built through moments. Small, consistent, intentional moments that tell a child: you are safe, you are seen, and you matter.” You may wonder how to ensure that your child feels safe, loved, valued and supported, especially when you have limited time together.

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{{^usCountry}} Preeti shared these practical tips for working parents: 1. Create small daily rituals and stick to them A 10-minute breakfast together, a proper hug before leaving for work, a bedtime story every night. These are not small things. They are the building blocks of security.

Children thrive on predictability, and a reliable daily ritual tells them the world is safe even when a parent is away. 2. Be fully present, not just physically there When with the child, put the phone down completely. Make eye contact. Listen without planning a response.

Even 15 minutes of undivided attention does more for a child than an hour spent half-distracted. 3. Follow the child's lead in play Let them choose what to play and how. In those moments, the parent is not the adult in charge.

They are a guest in the child's world. That shift communicates something powerful: your ideas matter, and I am here for you. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preeti shared these practical tips for working parents: 1. Create small daily rituals and stick to them A 10-minute breakfast together, a proper hug before leaving for work, a bedtime story every night. These are not small things. They are the building blocks of security.

Children thrive on predictability, and a reliable daily ritual tells them the world is safe even when a parent is away. 2. Be fully present, not just physically there When with the child, put the phone down completely. Make eye contact. Listen without planning a response.

Even 15 minutes of undivided attention does more for a child than an hour spent half-distracted. 3. Follow the child's lead in play Let them choose what to play and how. In those moments, the parent is not the adult in charge.

They are a guest in the child's world. That shift communicates something powerful: your ideas matter, and I am here for you. {{/usCountry}}

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Let your child choose what they want to play.

4. Ask better questions

Skip ‘how was your day ’? Try this question instead: What made you laugh today?

This type of question opens real conversations and models that it is safe to share the full range of experience, not just the good parts.

5. Validate feelings before jumping to solutions

When a child is upset, the instinct is to fix it. But what a child needs first is to feel understood.

‘I can see you are really disappointed’ lands differently than 'don't cry.' Listen first. Then help.

6. Repair after hard moments

Parents lose patience. It happens. What matters is going back and saying, ‘I was stressed. You did not deserve that. I am sorry.’

Children who see repair learn how to repair. That is one of the most lasting lessons a parent can give.

7. Keep promises, or explain when plans change

Children do not forget. Security is built on reliability. If something changes, say so honestly and reschedule.

Children can handle change. What they cannot easily handle is feeling like they do not matter enough to be told.

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In the end, the psychologist reminded parents that they do not need grand gestures or try to be perfect to make their children feel secure. “Emotional security does not come from grand gestures or perfect parenting. It comes from thousands of ordinary moments done with care."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.