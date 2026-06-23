Can coffee help ease migraine symptoms? Neurologist explains whether caffeine is a suitable remedy for headaches

If you suffer from migraines, chances are you've received conflicting advice about coffee. Some swear by a cup of coffee to ease the throbbing pain, while others warn that caffeine can trigger an attack. To make matters more confusing, suddenly giving up coffee can also cause headaches in regular drinkers. So, is coffee a remedy or a risk when it comes to migraines? The answer is not as straightforward as you might think.

Read more to find out how caffeine affects migraine symptoms!(Pexel)

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Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist trained at AIIMS, New Delhi, consultant neurologist at IBS Hospital, Lajpat Nagar, and founder of HealthPil.com, is breaking down the often-debated relationship between migraines and coffee. In an Instagram video shared on May 21, the neurologist explains the effect of caffeine on the blood vessels of the brain and how it can influence migraine symptoms.

Migraines and coffee

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Chawla, coffee contains caffeine, which blocks adenosine receptors and causes the blood vessels in the brain to constrict. During a migraine attack, these blood vessels tend to dilate, causing the pain. By reversing this dilation through vasoconstriction, caffeine may help ease migraine symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Chawla, coffee contains caffeine, which blocks adenosine receptors and causes the blood vessels in the brain to constrict. During a migraine attack, these blood vessels tend to dilate, causing the pain. By reversing this dilation through vasoconstriction, caffeine may help ease migraine symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The neurologist explains, “During a migraine headache, vasodilation occurs in the brain. Coffee contains caffeine, which blocks adenosine receptors and causes vasoconstriction in the brain's vessels. Because of this, we get relief from the headache. This is why some painkillers actually contain caffeine. You might have seen a popular TV ad: ‘Just one pill and relief from headache’. That painkiller contains caffeine.”However, Dr Chawla also points out that coffee is not universally beneficial for migraines. In some individuals, it can actually act as a trigger. At the same time, people who consume large amounts of coffee regularly may experience headaches if they suddenly cut back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The neurologist explains, “During a migraine headache, vasodilation occurs in the brain. Coffee contains caffeine, which blocks adenosine receptors and causes vasoconstriction in the brain's vessels. Because of this, we get relief from the headache. This is why some painkillers actually contain caffeine. You might have seen a popular TV ad: ‘Just one pill and relief from headache’. That painkiller contains caffeine.”However, Dr Chawla also points out that coffee is not universally beneficial for migraines. In some individuals, it can actually act as a trigger. At the same time, people who consume large amounts of coffee regularly may experience headaches if they suddenly cut back. {{/usCountry}}

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He highlights, “In some people, drinking coffee can trigger a migraine. Conversely, some people who drink a lot of coffee may experience a migraine if they suddenly reduce their caffeine intake; this is known as a caffeine withdrawal headache.”

Who should take caffeine for migraines?

Dr Chawla emphasises, “If you are a migraine patient and your migraine is triggered after drinking coffee, it means you should avoid coffee. If your headache is triggered on the day you do not drink coffee, it means you might be experiencing a caffeine withdrawal headache.”

The neurologist emphasises that for people who regularly consume coffee, consistency is key. Having one to two cups spread throughout the day is generally considered safe. However, consuming more than three to four cups daily can increase the risk of withdrawal headaches if you suddenly cut back on your intake. In other words, coffee is not always the enemy when it comes to migraines – but excessive consumption, irregular intake, and dependence on caffeine certainly can be.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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