Can couple yoga strengthen your relationship? Here’s what partners can learn from balancing together

A healthy relationship is developed through understanding, patience, trust and shared experience. The qualities are explored in a simple physical exercise that involves two people moving, breathing and supporting each other: couple yoga. Yoga can also enhance flexibility, balance and provide a time to communicate and connect with each other on an emotional level. Couple yoga is a philosophy that talks about the balance never being achieved alone. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga master, spiritual guru, author, columnist, and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendra, shared what couples should try in couple yoga.

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1. Partner tree pose formation

“Partner tree pose promotes balance, focus, trust and coordination. This mutual support helps to foster a sense of connection and keep both partners looking out for each other,” said Himalayan Siddhaa.

Here’s how to do it:

Both partners are standing side by side, with one hand touching the other's shoulder or palm. Slowly, one person positions the other's foot against the inside of their calf or thigh and gently draws their hands toward each other in a comfortable place. Both can keep a normal breathing rate.

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Partner tree pose promotes balance, focus, trust and coordination.

2. Partner seated forward stretch formation

{{^usCountry}} This practice promotes flexibility in learning and promotes cooperation and communication. It helps to educate partners at their own pace and deal with it patiently. Here’s how to do it: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This practice promotes flexibility in learning and promotes cooperation and communication. It helps to educate partners at their own pace and deal with it patiently. Here’s how to do it: {{/usCountry}}

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Both are seated and facing each other with the soles of their feet touching. They hold hands with each other and give them the care they need. One partner slowly leans backwards, while the other leans forwards, creating a comfortable stretch. The change of direction is then reversed.

3. Double boat pose formation

Double boat pose is good for developing abdominal strength and balance. Most importantly, it demands cooperation, coordination and trust in one another, which is a meaningful relationship practice.

Here’s how to do it:

Knees bent and both partners facing each other. They place hands on hands and put foot on foot with a tender touch. Both partners gradually move their legs up, keeping their guts from moving.

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Double Boat Pose is good for developing abdominal strength and balance.

4. Partner breathing formation

According to Himalayan Siddhaa, breathing with a partner helps to promote relaxation, mindfulness and emotional intimacy. When we sit silently together, there is room for being there and for non-verbal communication.

Here’s how to do it:

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Both partners are seated comfortably back to back with their backs straight. Their eyes are closed, and they watch the air rise and fall in their breaths. After some time, they realise that their breathing is syncing but do not try to synchronise it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.