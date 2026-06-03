Can cranberry juice actually prevent UTI? Maryland doctor explains

The urinary tract infection is a common health concern for many, especially women. While the condition is highly curable, it is still extremely uncomfortable, and therefore is best completely avoided, like all diseases.

Cranberry juice is a widely known home remedy for UTI.(Pexel)

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A home remedy that has gained popularity on social media for urinary tract infections is drinking cranberry juice. Taking to Instagram on June 3, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, explained if the remedy actually works.

How cranberry juice helps with UTI

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Sood explained that urinary tract infections are caused by bacteria, which cause serious discomfort. Cranberries contain a chemical known as proanthocyanidins, which stops bacteria from attaching themselves to the uterine walls, and thereby helps prevent infection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Sood explained that urinary tract infections are caused by bacteria, which cause serious discomfort. Cranberries contain a chemical known as proanthocyanidins, which stops bacteria from attaching themselves to the uterine walls, and thereby helps prevent infection. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In his words, “Urinary tract infections, or UTI, happen when bacteria enter the urinary system, causing pain, burning, and frequent trips to the bathroom. Cranberries contain natural compounds called proanthocyanidins, which prevent bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract lining. Without a place to attach, the bacteria are more likely to be flushed out before causing an infection.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his words, “Urinary tract infections, or UTI, happen when bacteria enter the urinary system, causing pain, burning, and frequent trips to the bathroom. Cranberries contain natural compounds called proanthocyanidins, which prevent bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract lining. Without a place to attach, the bacteria are more likely to be flushed out before causing an infection.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While this is the basic idea behind cranberry juice being used as a home remedy, the scientific evidence backing this claim is limited. “Researchers are studying whether cranberry products like juice, tablets, and capsules can actually reduce UTI risk,” shared Dr Sood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While this is the basic idea behind cranberry juice being used as a home remedy, the scientific evidence backing this claim is limited. “Researchers are studying whether cranberry products like juice, tablets, and capsules can actually reduce UTI risk,” shared Dr Sood. {{/usCountry}}

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“A 2023 review looked at 50 studies and found that cranberry products lower the risk of UTI by 26 percent in women who get them often,” he noted. “While this suggests potential benefits, the evidence is still limited, and more research is needed before cranberry juice can be fully recommended as a reliable prevention method.”

Why whole cranberries are better for consumption

While cranberries do provide certain benefits even in juice form, it is important to keep in mind that eating whole fruits is always the better option. Whole cranberries provide added benefits such as vitamin C and antioxidants that help improve overall health.

As Dr Sood noted, “When considering cranberries for health benefits, it is important to distinguish between whole cranberries and cranberry juice. This is because many cranberry juices also contain added sugar, making unsweetened juice or whole cranberries a better option for those watching their intake.”

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“Beyond urinary health, cranberries offer other potential benefits,” he added. “They are rich in vitamin C, which supports the immune system. Their high antioxidant content may help improve cholesterol levels and promote a healthy gut by supporting good bacteria.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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