Can diet improve fertility outcomes? Dietitian Sonali Kulkarni shares what to eat months before IVF treatment

Ahead of World IVF Day on July 25, let's take a closer look at what women trying to conceive should eat. World IVF Day commemorates the birth of the world's first baby conceived through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and celebrates the scientific advancement of fertility treatments.

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On this occasion, it is worth examining one of the fundamental pillars that can support IVF treatment: diet. What you eat can influence both physical and mental well-being, including hormonal health. Since IVF treatment involves carefully managing hormones, nutrition plays a critical role in supporting as the body prepared for the process.

We asked Sonali Kulkarni, chief clinical dietician at Even Healthcare, about whether diet improves IVF success, as well as sought her suggestions on what healthy foods should be eaten as you embark on the IVF treatment journey.

Does diet improve IVF success?

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{{^usCountry}} Kulkarni urged anyone considering IVF to view diet as a source of support rather than a factor that can give a definitive green or red signal for treatment success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kulkarni urged anyone considering IVF to view diet as a source of support rather than a factor that can give a definitive green or red signal for treatment success. {{/usCountry}}

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She explained in detail which areas a good diet targets: “Diet alone cannot guarantee IVF success. But it significantly supports the body's natural reproductive processes by promoting healthy hormone production, improving egg quality, supporting implantation, and preparing the body for early fetal development.”

So, you need to view diet as a supporting pillar, not a standalone fertility treatment. A balanced diet cannot determine the success rate of the treatment, but what it can do is ensure your body gets necessary nutrients essential for embarking on this fertility journey.

The dietician confirmed that reproductive health is closely related to metabolic health, and since diet is integral to metabolism, nutrition cannot be secondary during fertility treatment.

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How does diet prepare your body exactly? The dietician named a few benefits: “Building a strong nutritional foundation before treatment can help optimise energy levels and reduce inflammation, allowing the body to better cope with the physical and emotional demands of IVF.”

What are the lifestyle habits you should follow?

As the expert mentioned, the sole focus cannot be diet. You need a well-rounded, holistic focus. The dietician advocated for these lifestyle habits, alongside a balanced diet:

Do 30-40 minutes of regular physical activity every day.

Get 6-8 hours of quality sleep.

Hydrate well.

For more personalised lifestyle habit refinement, Kulkarni advised seeing a fertility specialist or a qualified dietician so that they can help prepare a personalised nutrition and lifestyle plan. Since everyone's reproductive goals are different, you cannot choose a one-size-fits-all format.

What should the diet be like?

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Eat bright coloured veggies and leafy greens.

The dietician listed out what you should consider adding to diet to prepare your body and give it the vital nutrients:

Leafy greens and colourful vegetables: Rich in fibre, folate, antioxidants, and vitamins that support egg health. Whole grains: Cereals, millets, oats, and quinoa help stabilise blood sugar and hormones. Lean protein: Eggs, fish, legumes, and tofu support tissue repair and hormone production. Healthy fats: Nuts, seeds, avocado, olive oil, walnuts, and flaxseed oil aid hormone synthesis. Dairy or fortified alternatives: Curd and yoghurt for calcium, vitamin D and probiotics

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Goes without saying you need to drink water well. Kulkarni confirmed it as well because it supports necessary reproductive functions, like improving cervical mucus quality, along with other general benefits like improved circulation and detoxification.

She, however, warned about caffeine, alcohol, processed foods, and added sugar, advising caution.

Should you take folic acid?

Folic acid supplements are usually consumed by those trying to get pregnant for better fetal growth. The dietitian shared her health tip and why she considers this supplement so important: “Starting folic acid 2–3 months before IVF is an absolute must, as it supports early fetal growth and overall organ development.” But for a tailored nutrition plan, from what to eat to what supplements to take, in-person consultation is always better.

About the expert

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Sonali Kulkarni, who is a chief clinical dietician at Even Healthcare, has over 19 years of experience in the field of nutrition and lifestyle management. She holds a Master’s degree in Food and Nutrition, a Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Nutrition and Dietetics, and has completed a specialised fellowship in Oncology Nutrition from HCG, Bangalore.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.