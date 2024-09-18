Can drinking water cure hangovers? Study casts doubt over popular remedy

There is a common notion that when we gulp down a lot of water right after a night of heavy alcohol consumption, it can help in improving the symptoms of hangover. However, all of this may not be true, according to new research conducted at Utrecht University in the Netherlands. The researchers compiled data from three different studies to conclude that having water to cure hangover may not be the adequate solution to managing the symptoms. Hangover is a combination of the effects of alcohol metabolism and dehydration.(Freepik)

Hangovers – especially the ones that hit the next morning after drinking – are characterised by pain, nausea and exhaustion. Hangovers can be different for different people. People choose to chug a lot of water thinking that it is a perfect antidote to hangover and can cure the symptoms instantly. However, that’s not true. The researchers observed people who drank water before bed and the ones who didn’t. The people who drank water before bed felt less dehydrated than the other group – however, they experienced the same symptoms.

What causes dehydration after alcohol consumption?

Hence, the researchers concluded that consuming water during a drinking session or directly after a drinking session can have little contribution in managing hangovers. Hangover is a combination of the effects of alcohol metabolism and dehydration. It is also caused by the body’s inflammatory response to alcohol consumption and oxidative stress.

Dehydration is caused by the body’s loss of water and electrolytes – this triggers thirst, which is a common symptom felt by people after a night of alcohol consumption. However, the recent study demonstrates that dehydration and thirst are short-lived, but the pain, nausea and exhaustion experienced during hangovers can be persistent.

Dr Joris Verster, lead author of the study from Utrecht University stated that hangover symptoms and drinking water are often related – while drinking water can help against thirst and a dry mouth, it does not do much in curing nausea and headaches. Despite hangovers being a persistent problem, there are not many commercially available treatment options to cure it. The best way is to avoid alcohol consumption altogether.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.