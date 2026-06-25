Can eating almonds improve your memory? 5 questions answered on daily intake, benefits and precautions

Almonds are unassuming, almost like the dependable kitchen staple that has always been part of the everyday Indian diet. Long before the nuts and seeds category shot to prominence as wellness essentials, Indian mothers would already give children almonds before exams, add them to desserts like gajar ka halwa or pack them into tiffins.ALSO READ: Endocrinologist shares best and worst fruits for blood sugar spikes: Know where berries, grapes, bananas, apples stand

Almonds are tiny nutritional powerhouse, full of healthy fats, fibre, and vitamins. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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Now that the fancier siblings of almonds get attention, especially seeds like flax seeds and pumpkin seeds, or nuts like walnuts, macadamia nuts and peanuts, it is worth revisiting the humble almonds.

Beyond the everyday familiarity, the almond deserves a practical health check, which includes how many you should eat, who can safely eat them and more.

It is important to acknowledge that with familiarity, many may overlook the practical details. People may eat them casually or arbitrarily without really knowing how many almonds are enough, when they should be eaten, and who needs to be careful.

In a conversation with a nutrition researcher and endocrinologist, HT Lifestyle took a closer look at both nutrition-related and metabolic health-related doubts around almond consumption.

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{{^usCountry}} Seema Gulati, head of Nutrition Research Group, National Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation, New Delhi, addressed questions related to daily intake, portion size and the best way to eat almonds. Dr Anoop Misra, chairman, Fortis-CDOC Center of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases, and Endocrinology, New Delhi, answered clinical doubts related to metabolic health, including the burning questions of whether almonds can support memory, who should follow precautions and what happens when almonds are consumed in excess. 1. How many almonds should you eat every day? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seema Gulati, head of Nutrition Research Group, National Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation, New Delhi, addressed questions related to daily intake, portion size and the best way to eat almonds. Dr Anoop Misra, chairman, Fortis-CDOC Center of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases, and Endocrinology, New Delhi, answered clinical doubts related to metabolic health, including the burning questions of whether almonds can support memory, who should follow precautions and what happens when almonds are consumed in excess. 1. How many almonds should you eat every day? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Finding the right balance is important, as eating too little or eating a lot of almonds may come with its own limitations. Gulati explained that daily intake depends on several factors, including age, energy requirements, physical activity levels and health goals. This means adults can adjust their intake according to their individual needs.However, as a general recommendation, she said, “Most studies demonstrating health benefits have used about 1 to 1.5 ounces (28–42 g) of almonds daily, which is approximately 23–35 almonds per day. This amount has been associated with improvements in heart health, blood sugar control, satiety, and overall diet quality.” 2. Does almond consumption help in improving memory? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Finding the right balance is important, as eating too little or eating a lot of almonds may come with its own limitations. Gulati explained that daily intake depends on several factors, including age, energy requirements, physical activity levels and health goals. This means adults can adjust their intake according to their individual needs.However, as a general recommendation, she said, “Most studies demonstrating health benefits have used about 1 to 1.5 ounces (28–42 g) of almonds daily, which is approximately 23–35 almonds per day. This amount has been associated with improvements in heart health, blood sugar control, satiety, and overall diet quality.” 2. Does almond consumption help in improving memory? {{/usCountry}}

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Almonds help to improve neural connections. (Picture credit: Pexel)

Many grew up hearing the lore of almonds improving memory, prompting mothers to give children almonds with milk before exams. But how much of this familiar household belief is scientifically true?

Dr Misra answered in the affirmative, confirming that almonds indeed support memory and brain health.

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“Almonds are rich in nutrients that support brain health, including vitamin E, healthy unsaturated fats, protein, magnesium, and polyphenols. These nutrients may help protect brain cells from oxidative stress and support healthy nerve function," he said.

The endocrinologist cited a study published in May 2026 in The Journal of Nutrition. The study on Asian Indians with prediabetes found that people who ate almonds regularly showed better memory and some improvements in cognitive functions when compared to those who did not. The researcher agreed that this insight is remarkable because those with prediabetes are more vulnerable to cognitive decline, and almonds provide protective benefits.

3. Who should be cautious of almonds?

The endocrinologist urged who should be careful, “Individuals with advanced kidney disease who have been advised to limit potassium or phosphorus intake should consult their healthcare provider regarding suitable quantities. People following calorie-restricted diets should also be mindful of portion sizes, as almonds are energy-dense.”

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However, it can also be severe. Dr Misra advised people with tree nut allergy to stay away as the allergic reactions can be ‘severe.’

4. What are the downsides of eating a lot of almonds?

Gulati remarked that while almonds are rich in nutrients, they are best eaten in moderation. “If large amounts are consumed regularly without adjusting overall calorie intake, weight gain may occur,” she said.

Dr Misra added to this conversation by reminding that some people suffer from digestive discomfort, bloating, or gastrointestinal symptoms, especially if they suddenly increase alcohol intake.

He reasoned, “Avoid suddenly increasing almond intake because almonds contain fibre and other naturally occurring compounds that require gradual adaptation.”

5. What is the best way to eat almonds?

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There are many ways to consume almonds, whether as a topping, in a smoothie or as a snack. But both experts emphasised that there is no single ‘best time’ to eat almonds.

Dr Misra said almonds can be eaten at breakfast, as a mid-morning or evening snack, or before meals, while Gulati recounted that in research communities, it is usually believed it is better to eat almonds as a snack or as a preload before a meal. Why? She revealed, “Eating it this way may enhance satiety, help reduce hunger, and support better blood glucose control.” She also suggested that almonds can replace unhealthy items in your diet, like biscuits, sweets or namkeen.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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