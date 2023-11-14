Infertility is often considered a permanent condition, leaving couples devastated and hopeless however, it is important to remember that health experts suggest that infertility can sometimes be temporary. In some cases, lifestyle factors such as stress, poor diet or hormonal imbalances can affect fertility temporarily.

Can infertility be temporary? Check out these tips to boost fertility (Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash)

By addressing these issues and making positive changes in their lives, couples may increase their chances of conceiving. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bharati Dhorepatil, Consultant Infertility Expert at NOVA IVF Fertility in Pune, revealed the factors influencing your chance of conceiving -

There are various reasons why you might be experiencing temporary difficulties conceiving. One common factor is age. As women get older, their fertility tends to decline, making it harder to conceive naturally. It's important to understand that this is a normal part of the aging process and doesn't necessarily mean there is a problem.

Stress can also play a significant role in fertility issues. When one is stressed, the releases hormones that can interfere with ovulation and sperm production. If you're constantly feeling overwhelmed or under pressure, it might be worth taking steps to reduce stress levels and prioritize self-care. Certain underlying medical conditions can affect fertility temporarily. Conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or thyroid disorders can disrupt the hormonal balance needed for conception. Consulting with a healthcare professional can help identify any potential medical factors contributing to fertility challenges.

Tips to boost fertility:

Dr Bharati Dhorepatil said, “What one eats plays a significant role in overall health, including fertility. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help regulate hormones and increase the chances of conception. Incorporating fertility-boosting foods like almonds, avocados, leafy greens and eggs can provide essential nutrients that support reproductive health.”

She asserted, “It's crucial to limit the consumption of processed foods high in sugar or unhealthy fats as they may negatively impact fertility. Incorporating stress-reducing techniques such as yoga, meditation, deep breathing exercises, or regular physical activity into your daily routine can help improve health and increase the chances of successful conception. Advancements in assisted reproductive technologies have opened up new possibilities for couples struggling with infertility. Procedures like in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI) offer hope to those facing temporary infertility by providing alternative methods of conception.”

She concluded, “While infertility is often seen as a lifelong struggle for many couples, it is crucial to remember that it can sometimes be temporary. By adopting healthier lifestyles, seeking medical treatments and exploring assisted reproductive technologies, couples can overcome temporary barriers to conceive the child they dream of having. Understanding these temporary factors impacting fertility and seeking appropriate support will help navigate your conception journey with more knowledge and confidence. Remember that everyone's experience is unique, so don't compare yourself to others; focus on what works best for you and your partner as you strive towards expanding your family.”

