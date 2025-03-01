Can pregnancy painkiller cause ADHD in children? Study reveals shocking details

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects mood, focus, attention span and behavioural patterns. ADHD is a common disorder mostly affecting children. However, the symptoms that show up in childhood can continue till adulthood as well. Also read | ADHD: Factors that influence the symptoms; therapist explains When used by expectant mothers, Acetaminophen can lead to an increased risk of ADHD in children. (Pexels)

However, a recent study published in the journal Nature Mental Health suggests that ADHD can creep in from expectant mother’s medical cabinet.

Findings of the study:

Acetaminophen is a common over-the-counter painkiller that helps in relieving muscle cramps, headache, toothache, backache and menstrual cramps. However, when used by expectant mothers, it can lead to an increased risk of ADHD in children.

The study was conducted by analysing blood samples of 307 expectant women between 2006 to 2011. It was observed that children born to mothers who used this common over-the-counter drug to relieve themselves of pain were 18% more at risk of ADHD. Also read | Growing impact of ADHD on children: Expert shares reasons, tips to manage

Daughters more at risk than sons

The study also observed that daughters born to mothers using Acetaminophen are at greater risk of developing ADHD than sons. The study observed the effects of Acetaminophen six times more prominent on female children than male children.

A common over-the-counter painkiller for expectant mothers can lead to drastic effects in children.(Pexels)

Tylenol for pregnancy-related discomfort:

Tylenol is one of the ingredients of Acetaminophen which is usually prescribed to pregnant women to relieve discomfort. It is a common painkiller that women take at some point during their pregnancy. Co-author Dr. Sheela Sathyanarayana, a pediatrician at SCRI told New York Post, “This medication was also approved decades ago and may need reevaluation by the FDA. Acetaminophen was never evaluated for fetal exposures in relation to long-term neurodevelopmental impacts.” Also read | Breaking down ADHD: 6 symptoms and their reasons

The study authors added in the abstract of the research paper, “Despite evidence linking prenatal acetaminophen (APAP) exposure and adverse neurodevelopment in humans and animals, over half of pregnant women in most populations use APAP. Prior studies could be biased by inaccurate self-reported APAP use, and the molecular mechanisms linking prenatal APAP with adverse neurodevelopment are unknown. Here we estimated associations between maternal plasma biomarkers of APAP exposure, child attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and placental gene expression in 307 African American mother–child pairs.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.