Growing impact of ADHD on children: Expert shares reasons, tips to manage

ADHD, also known as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, is a common neurodevelopmental disorder, usually affecting children. Some of the most common symptoms of ADHD are aggression, hyperactivity, impulsivity, repetition of words and actions, absent-mindedness, difficulty in concentrating, forgetfulness, short attention span, anger, anxiety and depression. Also read | ADHD: Factors that influence the symptoms; therapist explains “ADHD is a significant cause of poor exam and scholastic performance in children in school," said Dr Praveen Gupta.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Chief of Neurology, Fortis Hospital, said, “ADHD is a significant cause of poor exam and scholastic performance in children in school, and unfortunately, it is not properly diagnosed.”

Impact of ADHD on children:

Dr Praveen Gupta explained, “It basically involves patients having difficulty in focusing attention. They are not able to sit still. They are not able to keep their mind on one task. They fidget from one task to the other, they move from one place to the other, which actually impacts their learning. Because of their inattention and hyperactivity, they are not able to understand or register various inputs which are given to their mind, which is why they are unable to retain and learn it. These children can be severely impacted in their scholastic and academic growth because of their difficulty in learning.” Also read | Breaking down ADHD: 6 symptoms and their reasons

Know tips to manage ADHD symptoms.(Unsplash)

Tips to tackle ADHD symptoms in children:

The doctor mentioned that ADHD treatment plan focuses on medication that can reduce hyperactivity and improve focus and attention. These medicines are basically brain stimulants that can help the brain focus and function better. “Behavioral treatment and cognitive therapy. Cognitive behavior therapy can help these children to understand and work on their brain so that their focus and attention can be improved,” Dr Praveen Gupta added. Also read | ADHD in men vs women: Who are more prone to engage in risky behaviours? Study reveals shocking details

These children require significant support from their parents and school. It is essential for the parents to become aware and educated about the symptoms of ADHD so that they can participate in behavioural therapy and treat their children with special care, added Dr. Praveen Gupta.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.