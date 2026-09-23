We often choose footwear based on appearance, convenience, or price, without considering how it may affect our body. But the shoes we wear for several hours each day can influence the way we walk, our joint alignment, and even our posture. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Lokesh A Veerappa, consultant in orthopaedic and robotic joint replacement surgery at Manipal Hospital, shared how wrong footwear can impact your posture and joints.

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How does the wrong footwear impact your knees and joints?

Dr Lokesh highlighted that the feet form the foundation of the body. Every time we walk, the force generated by our body weight travels through the feet to the ankles, knees, hips, and back. When footwear changes the natural way we walk, these joints may have to bear additional stress.

Every time we walk, the force generated by our body weight travels through the feet to the ankles, knees, hips, and back.

Impact of high heels

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Lokesh, high heels, particularly when worn for long periods, push the body forward and alter the normal position of the ankle and knee. This can increase pressure on the front of the foot and knee and, with regular use, may contribute to foot pain, ankle discomfort and knee problems in some people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Lokesh, high heels, particularly when worn for long periods, push the body forward and alter the normal position of the ankle and knee. This can increase pressure on the front of the foot and knee and, with regular use, may contribute to foot pain, ankle discomfort and knee problems in some people. {{/usCountry}}

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“However, completely flat footwear isn't necessarily the answer either,” explained Dr Lokesh. Very thin slippers or shoes with little cushioning may not provide adequate support, especially during prolonged walking or standing. This can lead to foot pain and, in some cases, discomfort that extends to the knees and lower back.

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Footwear can also affect ankle stability. Loose-fitting shoes, worn-out soles, and poor grip can increase the risk of slipping or twisting the ankle. This is particularly important for older adults who may already experience balance difficulties.

How does wrong footwear impact posture?

Another factor to consider is posture. “When the feet are not positioned properly, the knees and hips may compensate for the change. Over time, this can alter the way a person stands and walks and may contribute to pain in different parts of the body,” said Dr Lokesh.

When the feet are not positioned properly, the knees and hips may compensate for the change.

What makes a good pair of shoes?

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Look for footwear that fits properly, provides adequate cushioning and has a stable sole. There should be enough room for your toes, and the shoes should feel comfortable from the moment you put them on. It is also important to choose footwear suited to the activity, running, walking, working long hours, and playing sports, each requiring different types of support.

A good pair of shoes should make walking easier, not harder. Paying attention to what you wear on your feet every day could be a simple step towards protecting your ankles, knees, and overall posture.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.