Can wearing underwire bra cause breast cancer? Doctors bust 11 most dangerous breast cancer myths

Wearing an underwire bra does not increase the risk of breast cancer. According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, senior consultant in surgical oncology at Manipal Hospital Goa, this is arguably one of the most persistent myths. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Salkar and Dr Sravan Kumar B, consultant in medical oncology and bone marrow transplant physician at Manipal Hospital Vijayawada, debunk misinformation about breast cancer once and for all. Also read | Breast cancer: 4 early signs that women in their 20s, 30s and 40s shouldn’t miss Doctors have debunked the claim that wearing a bra with an underwire can cause breast cancer, finding no link between bra-wearing patterns and cancer risk.

Myths about breast cancer can lead to the avoidance of products that are safe, cause refusal of preventive health measures, and lead people towards incorrect medical advice. Because it can be difficult to determine what's accurate and what's not, cancer misinformation can literally cost people their lives. Ahead are 11 breast cancer myths you need to stop believing:

While the risk of breast cancer increases with age, it can affect women of any age, Dr Salkar says. (Freepik)

1. Myth: Wearing a bra with an underwire can cause breast cancer.

Truth: Dr Salkar says there is no scientific evidence to support this claim. The risk of breast cancer is not increased by wearing an underwire bra.

2. Myth: Breast cancer only affects older women.

Truth: While the risk of breast cancer increases with age, it can affect women of any age, Dr Salkar says. About 30 percent of all breast cancer cases occur in women under 45. Dr Kumar B adds while breast cancer is more common in women over 50, younger women (and even men) can also develop it. Regular self-exams and screenings are crucial regardless of age.

3. Myth: If you have a family history of breast cancer, you'll get it.

Truth: Dr Kumar B says that while a family history of breast cancer increases risk, most breast cancers occur in people with no family history. Only 5-10 percent of cases are linked to inherited genetic mutations like BRCA1 and BRCA2. Dr Salkar adds that having a family history of breast cancer increases your risk by around 6 to 7 percent. Many women with a family history never develop breast cancer.

4. Myth: Breast cancer is contagious.

Truth: Dr Salkar says breast cancer is not contagious.

5. Myth: Mammograms cause breast cancer due to radiation exposure.

Truth: Dr Kumar B says the radiation exposure from a mammogram is minimal and does not significantly increase cancer risk. The benefits of early detection far outweigh any potential risks.

6. Myth: A lump in the breast always means cancer.

Truth: According to Dr Kumar B., not all lumps are cancerous. Many breast lumps are benign (non-cancerous) and could be due to cysts or fibroadenomas. However, he says, any new lump should be evaluated by a doctor.

Dr Kumar B says no scientific studies have proven a link between antiperspirants or deodorants and breast cancer. (Freepik)

7. Myth: Using antiperspirants and deodorants causes breast cancer.

Truth: Dr Kumar B says no scientific studies have proven a link between antiperspirants or deodorants and breast cancer. Although the aluminum compounds in these products are harmful, there is no strong evidence linking them to cancer.

8. Myth: Lifestyle changes can completely prevent breast cancer.

Truth: While a healthy lifestyle (exercise, balanced diet, avoiding alcohol/tobacco) reduces risk, it does not guarantee complete prevention, Dr Kumar B says. Genetics and other uncontrollable factors also play a role.

9. Myth: If you have the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation, you will definitely develop breast cancer.

Truth: While BRCA1/2 mutations significantly increase the risk, they do not guarantee cancer, Dr Kumar B says. Lifestyle choices and preventive measures like regular screenings, medications, or preventive surgeries can help reduce the risk.

10. Myth: Mammograms can cause breast cancer.

Truth: Dr Salkar says the benefits of mammograms in detecting breast cancer far outweigh the risks. While mammograms involve exposure to low levels of radiation, the risk of developing breast cancer from a mammogram is extremely low.

11. Myth: If you have no symptoms, you don’t have breast cancer.

Truth: Early-stage breast cancer may not cause noticeable symptoms, Dr Kumar B says. That’s why routine screenings, such as mammograms, are essential for early detection.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.