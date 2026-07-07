Can yoga replace your workout? Fitness expert shares when it is enough and when it is not

Yoga is also a form of physical movement, as it improves flexibility, mobility and adaptability. Since it involves manoeuvring the body into different positions and holding poses, many people wonder whether it can replace a regular workout or whether the gym still has its own place.



ALSO READ: Pilates vs yoga vs strength training: Know the differences and find out what your body actually needs

Know when yoga can help and when it can't. (Picture credit: Adobe Stock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To understand whether yoga can become a mainstream fitness routine and replace a regular workout, HT Lifestyle spoke to Kushal Pal Singh, fitness and performance expert at Anytime Fitness India. He pointed out that it actually depends entirely on your fitness goals.

When is yoga enough for you?

Depending on your fitness goals, yoga can work well as a standalone fitness routine. Here are some of the goals the performance expert mentioned:

Improve flexibility, mobility, and posture Build functional and core strength Enhance balance and body awareness Reduce stress and improve recovery Support long-term joint and mental health

6. Offer moderate cardiovascular benefits alongside strength and endurance (dynamic styles like Power Yoga, Vinyasa, and Ashtanga)

When yoga can't replace your workout?

While yoga has several benefits, Kushal warned that it also has its own set of limitations, especially if your goals are performance-oriented.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Here are some goals he shared, which, if you have in your fitness journey, then only doing yoga won't help: Build significant muscle mass

Increase strength and power

Improve athletic performance

Maximise cardiovascular endurance and athletic performance

Achieve body recomposition through progressive overload {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are some goals he shared, which, if you have in your fitness journey, then only doing yoga won't help: Build significant muscle mass

Increase strength and power

Improve athletic performance

Maximise cardiovascular endurance and athletic performance

Achieve body recomposition through progressive overload {{/usCountry}}

Read More

If you identify with the above-mentioned goals, then Kushal insisted that structured strength training and cardio remain essential.

Is there common ground that combines both?

Kushal, however, settled the debate of yoga vs gym by clarifying that they can actually work well together.

“Yoga improves mobility, flexibility, recovery, and movement quality, while strength training develops muscle, bone health, metabolism, and overall physical performance,” he said.

Why should you do both yoga and strength training?

Body appears more toned with regular strength training.

Highlighting one of the most common misconceptions around fitness, Kushal noted that yoga and strength training should not be pitted against each other. He said, "India shares that one of our biggest misconceptions is treating yoga and strength training as competing disciplines. They are not. Each serves a distinct purpose, and together they create a balanced, sustainable fitness routine. Rather than asking whether yoga can replace your workout, ask whether your routine is helping you become stronger, healthier, and more resilient.”

What should a balanced weekly routine look like?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per the expert, here's what the balanced weekly routine looks like:

2–4 days of strength training

2–3 days of yoga

Regular walking or cardio for heart health

In the end, Kushal concluded by reiterating that Yoga is a powerful pillar of fitness, but it isn't a one-size-fits-all replacement for exercise. For general wellness, it may be enough. However, for building strength, improving endurance, and achieving peak performance, combining yoga with structured workouts delivers the best long-term results.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.