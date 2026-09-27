Can your smartwatch detect an irregular heartbeat? Cardiologist Dr Amit Handa explains smartwatches' role in heart care

Smartwatches have come a long way from simply counting steps or tracking workouts. Today, smartwatches can monitor heart rate and detect variations in heart rhythm, and some models can also perform ECG measurements. This helps users detect diseases early, especially if the device detects any irregularity in the heartbeat. However, smartwatch data is not a professional diagnosis and should always be interpreted in a medical context.

How can a smartwatch monitor heartbeat?

Do cardiologists recommend smartwatches? (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



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Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



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Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



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I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Many smartwatches use photoplethysmography (PPG), a technology that uses light-based sensors to monitor changes in blood flow through the skin with each heartbeat. "This analysis helps estimate heart rate and identify unusual or irregular rhythm patterns", Dr Amit Handa, Consultant, Cardiology, Kailash Hospital & Neuro Institute, tells Health Shots. Some advanced smartwatches also include ECG recording functions that capture the heart's electrical signals.

What problems can the watch detect?

One of the most useful smartwatch features is its ability to detect heart rate patterns and flag irregular rhythms, including atrial fibrillation (AFib), a common arrhythmia in which the heart's upper chambers beat irregularly. In certain cases, people can experience palpitations, dizziness, or breathlessness, although it can also occur without noticeable symptoms.

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Can smartwatches detect irregular heartbeats?

With advances in smartwatch sensors, they can detect unusually fast or slow heartbeats, as well as irregular and abnormal heart rhythms and signals. However, smartwatch capabilities vary, and they cannot detect every heart and cardiovascular problem. Therefore, their readings are not equivalent to a clinical ECG and should not replace a medical evaluation.

What can smartwatches reliably not detect?

A smartwatch cannot detect or diagnose every heart condition. While some devices can identify irregular rhythms such as AFib, their ability to distinguish different heart problems is limited. They cannot, for example, diagnose a heart attack or assess conditions such as blocked arteries or heart failure. Their readings are therefore useful for monitoring and flagging possible abnormalities. Still, they do not replace a clinical ECG or a doctor’s evaluation.

Should you trust every alert?

Smartwatch technology has improved greatly, but it is not foolproof. Sometimes it may trigger a false alarm or miss an irregularity. Motion and poor sensor contact can affect the results. Therefore, treat a smartwatch alarm as a possible signal or screening aid, not a diagnosis.

When is the alert worth noticing?

An alert deserves attention, especially if it recurs or is accompanied by symptoms such as palpitations, a racing or pounding heartbeat, breathlessness, dizziness, or an unusually fast or slow heart rate. If an abnormal reading is accompanied by chest pain, pressure, or tightness, do not attribute it to the smartwatch reading alone. Seek immediate medical attention, as these can signal a serious cardiac problem.

Role of smartwatches in heart care

The primary benefit of smartwatches is increased awareness of heart rate and heart rhythm. Unexpected notifications can prompt users to consult their physician and undergo necessary tests. Nevertheless, smartwatches should be considered only a source of supplementary information, alongside symptoms and clinical findings, not an alternative to diagnosis and consultation.

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