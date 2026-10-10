Can Zumba really be a full-body workout? Fitness professional explains the fitness benefits of this dance-based exercise

Stand outside a Zumba class, and you feel the vibe well before you see anyone sweat salsa, cumbia, merengue, reggaeton. People laugh, miss a step, and pick it back up. It looks like a party, so many assume it can't be proper exercise.

Zumba dancing is both fun and a great way to knock off weight. (Shutterstock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

"As a certified fitness professional, I see people stay in a Zumba class for a full hour without checking the clock. They don't feel like they're exercising, and that's exactly why it works," Mr Rahull Raghuvanshii, Certified Fitness Professional and Managing Director, Jetts Fitness, tells Health Shots.

What songs are good for doing squats?

Songs in a class swing between fast and slow, so heart rate climbs and drops again and again, much like interval training. Squats, lunges, and side steps work the legs and glutes. Hip movements and twists keep the core engaged, while punches and arm patterns work the shoulders. Depending on body weight and effort, an hour can burn roughly 400 to 600 calories.

"From a certified trainer's perspective, it's whole-body work," says Raghuvanshii. "Legs, core, and arms are all moving together while you manage balance and rhythm. That builds coordination too." Regular dancers also tend to report better mood and lower stress.

Adding cardio equipment

Treadmills and cross-trainers suit steady sessions or intervals; rowers and ski-ergs offer low-impact, full-body conditioning; and air bikes deliver hard efforts that test arms and legs together. "Zumba builds stamina and rhythm, and the machines add structure," says Rahull Raghuvanshii.

Strength training

Dance doesn't replace resistance training, which builds muscle and bone density. The strength floor covers the main functional movements: pulling (rows, pulldowns), pushing (presses), rotation, bending, lifting, and single-leg forward movements such as lunges and step-ups. "As a certified fitness professional, I always tell members these are the patterns of daily life: lifting a bag, climbing stairs, getting up off the floor," says Rahull Raghuvanshii.

Who can do it?

Beginners can take lower-impact versions of each move and use guided machines. At the same time, experienced members can go faster, lift heavier, or do more complex moves. Anyone with joint problems, an injury, or a medical condition should speak to a doctor first. So is Zumba a full-body workout? Pair it with good cardio and strength equipment, and it becomes part of a complete routine. Step in, join the fun, and build a stronger you, one song at a time.

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