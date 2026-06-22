Cancer researcher from University of Cambridge shares 10 common foods she permanently cut from her diet and why

In an era where grocery aisles are dominated by convenience and clever marketing, a Cambridge University researcher is sounding the alarm on the hidden dangers lurking in daily diets. Ana Canadas, a PhD student at the University of Cambridge’s Department of Pathology, took to Instagram on June 20 to share a stark warning based on her extensive academic background. Also read | Gastroenterologist shares 5 foods he eats every day to reduce the risk of colon cancer

Highlighting hidden dangers in daily diets, Ana Canadas urged people to critically examine everyday foods. (Freepik)

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"10 foods I personally cut back on after six years in cancer research," Ana shared, initiating a conversation about the link between commercial food processing and oncological risks. Her list highlights not just obviously indulgent foods, but everyday staples that millions of people consume mindlessly.

According to Ana, her background in pathology drove her to permanently alter her grocery list. Below are the 10 items she has cut from her daily rotation, along with the scientific justifications behind her choices:

1. Processed meats

Bacon, hot dogs, sausages, and deli meats are common fixtures on breakfast and sandwich menus for many, making them incredibly easy to consume without a second thought. However, Ana shared that these are 'classified by the World Health Organisation as carcinogenic to humans, especially linked with colorectal cancer'.

2. Sugary soft drinks

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{{^usCountry}} Often grabbed mechanically out of habit or to quench thirst, these beverages pose a severe metabolic threat. Ana warned, "Liquid sugar causes rapid blood glucose spikes, promotes obesity, and metabolic dysfunction." She added a critical reminder: ‘excess body fat is one of the strongest modifiable risk factors for multiple cancers.’ 3. Burnt or charred meats {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Often grabbed mechanically out of habit or to quench thirst, these beverages pose a severe metabolic threat. Ana warned, "Liquid sugar causes rapid blood glucose spikes, promotes obesity, and metabolic dysfunction." She added a critical reminder: ‘excess body fat is one of the strongest modifiable risk factors for multiple cancers.’ 3. Burnt or charred meats {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Whether it is a charred backyard barbecue or heavily seared restaurant dishes, high-heat cooking creates invisible hazards. "Cooking meat at very high temperatures can generate heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs)," Ana stated, identifying them as 'compounds that can damage DNA in laboratory studies'. 4. Ultra-processed packaged snacks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Whether it is a charred backyard barbecue or heavily seared restaurant dishes, high-heat cooking creates invisible hazards. "Cooking meat at very high temperatures can generate heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs)," Ana stated, identifying them as 'compounds that can damage DNA in laboratory studies'. 4. Ultra-processed packaged snacks {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vending machines and pantries are frequently stocked with chips and crackers engineered to trigger overeating. Ana noted that many of these items 'are loaded with refined carbohydrates, seed oils, emulsifiers, artificial additives, and excess calories'. 5. Deep-fried fast foods {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vending machines and pantries are frequently stocked with chips and crackers engineered to trigger overeating. Ana noted that many of these items 'are loaded with refined carbohydrates, seed oils, emulsifiers, artificial additives, and excess calories'. 5. Deep-fried fast foods {{/usCountry}}

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The convenience of drive-thrus makes deep-fried items an effortless default meal. Ana points out that 'high-temperature frying can produce acrylamide', which she stressed is 'a compound classified as a probable human carcinogen'.

6. Processed breakfast cereals

Marketed as a quick, morning routine saver, many boxes mask their true composition. Ana revealed, "Many contain surprisingly high amounts of added sugar and provide little satiety compared with minimally processed alternatives."

7. Energy drinks

Frequently relied upon to combat afternoon fatigue or morning grogginess, these cans carry silent risks. Ana said they 'often contain large amounts of sugar, caffeine and additives', and are 'also linked with poor cardiovascular health'.

8. Alcohol

Social norms and routine happy hours make alcohol one of the easiest substances to consume mindlessly. Ana offered an uncompromising reality check: "Even moderate alcohol intake increases the risk of several cancers, including breast, liver, colorectal and oesophageal cancer." Mechanistically, she explained that 'ethanol is directly converted to acetaldehyde, which damages the DNA'.

9. Flavoured coffee creamers and sugary coffee drinks

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A daily coffee run can easily turn into a habit of liquid dessert. She shared, "These can contain more sugar than a dessert while being marketed as everyday beverages."

10. Highly processed 'health foods'

Protein bars, diet snacks, and low-sugar products often exploit 'health halos', leading consumers to assume they are nutritious. Ana urged closer inspection, stating these items 'often carry health claims but may still contain long ingredient lists, artificial sweeteners, gums and fillers'.

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The core challenge highlighted by Ana's list is how naturally these items slip into daily routines. Many of the items on the list, such as flavoured coffee creamers, ultra-processed snacks, and packaged health foods, are marketed as 'everyday essentials' or wellness upgrades. This marketing effectively bypasses a consumer's critical judgment, leading to habitual, mindless consumption.

When a food product is positioned as a daily ritual or a healthy alternative, consumers are far less likely to scrutinise the ingredient panel for artificial additives, hidden sugars, or carcinogenic processing byproducts. Ana's findings serve as a firm reminder that scientific awareness, rather than commercial convenience, should dictate what belongs on our plates.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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