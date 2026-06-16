Gastroenterologist shares 5 foods he eats every day to reduce the risk of colon cancer: Avocado, kiwis, and more

Colon cancer, once considered a disease that primarily affected older adults, is increasingly being diagnosed in younger people around the world. Years of unhealthy lifestyle habits – such as eating ultra-processed foods, consuming excessive alcohol, chronic stress, poor sleep, and a lack of fibre-rich foods – are believed to play a significant role in raising the risk. Read more to find out foods that can reduce colon cancer risk. (Unsplash)

The good news is that nutrition can also be a powerful tool for prevention. Making simple dietary choices that support gut health may offer protective benefits and help lower the risk of colorectal cancer over time.

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Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreas and nutrition health, has revealed the foods he eats every day to help lower his risk of colon cancer.

In an Instagram video shared on June 15, the gastroenterologist notes, “I’m a GI doctor. Here’s what I eat to fight colon cancer as someone who sees it daily. This does not mean one food prevents cancer by itself, and food is not a replacement for colonoscopy or colorectal cancer screening – but these foods have been associated with colon health, gut health, fibre intake, and colorectal cancer risk in studies.”