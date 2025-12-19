Cancer surgeon reveals 7 everyday foods that may quietly increase your cancer risk: Processed meat, alcohol and sugar

When we think about cancer, food is rarely the first thing that comes to mind. Most of us associate cancer with hospitals, scans and surgeries, but long before that stage, daily habits quietly shape our health. Yes, the truth is, what we put on our plate regularly can affect inflammation in the body, digestion, hormone balance and how well our cells stay healthy. While no food can directly cause cancer, repeated exposure to certain foods and chemicals may increase risk over the years. According to cancer surgeon Dr Arpit Bansal, being mindful of these foods and making small changes can support better health and reduce unnecessary strain on the body. Some everyday foods may increase cancer risk when eaten too often.(Adobe Stock)

Foods that increase the risk of cancer

These seven foods contain harmful chemicals and compounds that can increase the risk of developing cancer and other health problems:

1. Processed meats

"Processed meats like sausages, bacon, ham, salami, and hot dogs often contain nitrates and nitrites. These can form carcinogenic compounds called nitrosamines inside the body, which are linked to cancer risk," oncologist Dr Arpit Bansal tells Health Shots. A 2018 study published in Chimia (Aarau) noted that curing meat with nitrites promotes the formation of N-nitroso compounds. Smoking meat can also create polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which are linked to cancer. A 2019 review in Nutrients associated processed meat intake with stomach, colorectal and even breast cancer.

2. Excess red meat

Red meats such as beef, pork, and lamb are not harmful in moderation, but frequent high intake, especially when cooked at very high temperatures, can be problematic. Grilling, pan-frying or barbecuing red meat produces heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and PAHs, compounds associated with colorectal and pancreatic cancers. Dr Bansal advises keeping portions small and choosing gentle cooking methods when possible.

3. Deep-fried foods

"French fries, chips, pakoras and other deep-fried snacks may contain acrylamide, a chemical formed when starchy foods are cooked at high temperatures. Acrylamide has been linked to increased cancer risk," says Dr Bansal. A 2018 review in Frontiers in Nutrition found acrylamide to be carcinogenic in animal studies, and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies it as 'probably carcinogenic to humans.' Frequent fried food intake also raises obesity and type 2 diabetes risk, both of which fuel chronic inflammation.

4. Sugary and refined carbohydrates

Sugar itself is not a carcinogen, but excess intake promotes weight gain, insulin resistance and persistent inflammation. These factors are known drivers of breast, colon and metabolic cancers. A 2020 study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that diets high in refined carbs increase oxidative stress, creating an environment that supports cancer development over time.

5. Ultra-processed packaged foods

Instant noodles, packaged snacks, sugary cereals, and ready-to-eat meals are often high in preservatives, unhealthy fats and additives. According to Dr Bansal, frequent consumption of these foods may increase gastrointestinal cancer risk while also disturbing gut health, an important factor in immune defense and inflammation control.

6. Alcohol

Alcohol breaks down into acetaldehyde, a toxic compound that damages DNA and interferes with cellular repair. A 2017 review in Biomolecules showed that acetaldehyde promotes oxidative stress and weakens immune surveillance. Regular alcohol intake is linked to cancers of the breast, liver, mouth, throat and colon, even at moderate levels.

7. Charred or burnt foods

Over-grilled or burnt foods generate HCAs and PAHs, both of which are associated with higher gastrointestinal cancer rates. Cooking foods until lightly browned, rather than blackened, can significantly reduce exposure to these harmful compounds.

Hidden cancer-linked toxins to watch for

BPA: Found in plastic containers and can linings. It may act like estrogen and increase breast and prostate cancer risk.

Aflatoxins: Found in poorly stored grains and peanuts and strongly linked to liver cancer.

Pesticide residues: Long-term exposure may contribute to lymphoma and prostate cancer.

Artificial additives: Excessive intake of specific colours and preservatives may increase cancer risk over time

Eating fresh, seasonal, and minimally processed foods helps protect your gut, reduce inflammation and lower long-term cancer risk. As Dr Bansal emphasises, prevention is not about fear; it is about informed, everyday choices that support lasting health.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)