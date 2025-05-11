Cancer-causing chemicals detected in shampoos, lotions and body soaps, widely used by women: Study

A recent study has discovered that a concerning number of personal care products contain formaldehyde, a known carcinogen. While this chemical is linked to cancer, it is commonly added to products like shampoo, lotions, body soap, and eyelash glue, as well as preservatives that release it to prolong its shelf life. Study reveals formaldehyde in beauty products poses health risks to women of colour. (Unsplash)

A recent study published in Environmental Science & Toxicology Letters reveals that over half of Black and Latina women use personal care products containing formaldehyde-releasing chemicals. This research underscores the alarming fact that cancer-causing chemicals are present in beauty products beyond just hair straighteners. (Also read: World Ovarian Cancer Day 2025: Doctors share symptoms, risk factors and lifestyle changes to prevent the disease )

What did the study find

The study conducted with 70 Black and Latina women in Los Angeles revealed alarming findings about the personal care products they use. Through a dedicated app, participants submitted images of ingredient labels, and the results showed that 53% of them used at least one product containing formaldehyde-releasing chemicals, many of which were used daily or several times a week. The carcinogen was found in 58% of the haircare products surveyed, but also in various shampoos, lotions, body soaps, and eyelash glues.

Study reveals many personal care products contain formaldehyde, a carcinogen. (Pixabay)

The research, published in the peer-reviewed Environmental Science & Technology Letters, highlights the concerning presence of formaldehyde and formaldehyde-releasing preservatives in beauty items marketed to these demographics. These substances are recognised carcinogens, raising significant health concerns.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has previously flagged formaldehyde as posing an "unreasonable risk of injury to human health." While prior research has focused on its presence in hair straightening products, disproportionately affecting Black women and women of colour, this latest study broadens the scope, revealing formaldehyde in a wider array of personal care products.

What do health experts recommend

Dr. Robin Dodson, the lead author of the study, expressed serious concerns about the health risks, stating, "These chemicals are in products we use all the time, all over our bodies. Repeated exposures like these can add up and cause serious harm." She also pointed out the difficulty consumers have in identifying formaldehyde-containing products, as many preservatives are listed under complex names that don't explicitly mention "formaldehyde." One such preservative to watch out for is DMDM hydantoin.

Although several U.S. states and the European Union have implemented or proposed bans on formaldehyde, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suggested a nationwide ban in 2023, though no concrete action has been taken yet. Dr. Dodson advocates for a more comprehensive solution, stating, "Ideally, companies shouldn't be putting these chemicals in products in the first place."