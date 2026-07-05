Cardiologist says you don't need another supplement; these everyday habits are the real key to heart health

From omega-3 capsules and antioxidant supplements to herbal formulations claiming to support heart health, the market is flooded with products promising cardiovascular benefits. While these supplements may have a role in certain medical conditions, they cannot replace the daily lifestyle habits that are proven to protect the heart over the long term.

Dr Rustagi highlights the importance of consistent lifestyle choices for heart health. (Unsplash)

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Sharing his insights with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akhil K Rustagi, Senior Director and HOD, Cardiology, ShardaCare Healthcity, explained why consistent lifestyle habits matter far more than relying on supplements for long-term cardiovascular health. (Also read: '14-year-old with Grade 3 fatty liver': Radiologist shares alarming case of a teenager with triglycerides nearing 400 )

"If you visit any pharmacy or search online for heart health advice, it may seem as though cardiovascular health comes from a bottle. The dietary supplements industry has created a powerful narrative around prevention. However, the reality is that true long-term heart health comes from daily lifestyle habits, not quick fixes," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Rustagi, supplements can be beneficial when prescribed to correct specific deficiencies or medical conditions, "but the problem begins when people start treating supplements as a replacement for healthy lifestyle behaviours that have consistently been shown to improve cardiovascular health." Daily habits that make the biggest difference to heart health {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Rustagi, supplements can be beneficial when prescribed to correct specific deficiencies or medical conditions, "but the problem begins when people start treating supplements as a replacement for healthy lifestyle behaviours that have consistently been shown to improve cardiovascular health." Daily habits that make the biggest difference to heart health {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting the importance of physical activity, Dr Rustagi said, “One of the most important lifestyle choices for heart health is regular physical activity. Many people think exercise is only about losing weight, but its benefits go far beyond that. It improves blood circulation, lowers blood pressure, enhances insulin sensitivity, helps the body produce energy efficiently, reduces inflammation and supports healthy cholesterol levels.”

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Heart health relies on long-term eating patterns rather than single meals.

Nutrition is equally important, he added. "Heart health isn't determined by a single meal but by your long-term eating pattern. A healthy diet rich in vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, nuts, seeds and healthy fats provides fibre, antioxidants and essential micronutrients that support cardiovascular health. On the other hand, regularly consuming ultra-processed foods, sugary beverages and high-sodium meals increases the risk of hypertension, metabolic syndrome and damage to blood vessels. No supplement can fully compensate for years of unhealthy eating," he explained.

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The cardiologist also stressed the often-overlooked role of sleep. "Sleep is frequently underestimated, yet it plays a critical role in heart health. Poor sleep quality or inadequate sleep is associated with high blood pressure, obesity, Type 2 diabetes and an increased risk of heart attacks," he said.

"Stress is a natural part of life, but chronic, unmanaged stress can raise blood pressure, encourage unhealthy behaviours and negatively affect heart health. Mindfulness, regular physical activity, social support and relaxation techniques can significantly reduce the impact of stress on the cardiovascular system," Dr Rustagi noted.

Regular health check-ups can detect heart risks early

Dr Rustagi also highlighted the importance of preventive healthcare, saying many cardiovascular risk factors remain silent for years before causing serious complications.

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Regular health check-ups are important even if your feel fine on the outside.

"Preventive screening remains one of the most underutilised tools in protecting heart health. Conditions such as high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol and diabetes often go unnoticed until they result in a heart attack or stroke. Regular health check-ups allow early detection, timely intervention and personalised prevention strategies before irreversible damage occurs," he said.

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Summing up his advice, Dr Rustagi emphasised that consistency, not shortcuts, is the key to a healthy heart. "While supplements may be useful in specific situations, they are not backed by the same level of evidence as healthy daily habits practised consistently over months and years. The most effective way to protect your heart is to make everyday choices that support your overall well-being," he concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.